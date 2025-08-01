Altcoin Season Flickers as Cardano, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin Command $1.7B Daily Volume

CryptoNews
2025/08/01 03:07
The crypto market enters August 2025 with traders debating whether a muted altcoin season is underway. While the Altcoin Season Index sits below 40, suggesting Bitcoin dominance remains strong, selective altcoins are showing renewed traction.

Three tokens stand out in this cycle: Cardano, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin. Each reflects a different strand of the current rotation, blending utility, speculation, and liquidity in a cautious market.

Cardano Price Holds Amid Ecosystem Growth

Cardano is currently trading at $0.77, giving ADA a market cap of about $27 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily trading volume remains above $1.1 billion, showing that liquidity is intact despite the broader altseason index indicating only limited participation.

Cardano’s ecosystem is a key driver. Hydra Layer‑2 scaling is live, and the Mithril fast‑sync protocol continues to roll out, designed to reduce node sync times. Governance through the Voltaire upgrade is also progressing, offering ADA holders more influence over treasury allocation.

Stablecoin activity has also helped sustain interest. Both Djed and USDA remain active on Cardano, expanding liquidity for DeFi applications. DeFiLlama reports a total value locked of nearly $470 million, marking steady growth through July.

Social traction reinforces the picture. LunarCrush data shows steady mentions through July, reflecting renewed retail engagement. These factors together have kept ADA resilient in an otherwise selective altcoin season.

Dogwifhat Price Reflects Altcoin Season

Dogwifhat’s price sits at roughly $0.96, giving the token a market cap of nearly $964 million. Trading volume has held above $320 million over the past 24 hours, based on CoinMarketCap. For a meme coin launched only in 2023, those figures show persistent speculative activity.

Dogwifhat Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Dogwifhat thrives on its role in meme trading cycles. Whale wallets remain active, and their presence across Solana‑based exchanges ensures strong liquidity. While the token has no utility functions beyond trading, its ability to sustain volume and engagement shows its position as a meme‑driven liquidity hub.

Traders note that meme assets often gain visibility during altseason rotations, even when the broader market remains cautious. Dogwifhat fits this pattern, attracting attention in a muted environment while contributing to the idea that altcoin season may be forming at the margins.

Fartcoin Price Gains on Liquidity Momentum

Fartcoin’s price is around $1.05, supported by a $1.05 billion market cap and $280 million in 24‑hour volume. Fartcoin entered the market as a parody token but has since built consistent liquidity across decentralized exchanges.

Its verified contract and strong daily turnover differentiate it from short‑lived meme projects. Weekly performance has also shown steady inflows, supported by active Telegram communities and mentions on LunarCrush.

Though lacking functional use cases, its ability to draw liquidity has made it part of altseason conversations, especially among traders seeking high‑beta opportunities when Bitcoin dominance weakens.

Altseason Remains Uneven

The Altcoin Season Index remains below the threshold of 75 that defines a broad altcoin season. At around 38, the current reading points to selective rotation rather than widespread participation. Bitcoin dominance, above 60% per TradingView’s BTC.D chart, reinforces that most capital remains concentrated in BTC.

Bitcoin Dominance (Source: TradingView)

Yet the persistence of activity in ADA, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin suggests that even in a shallow altseason, traders are finding ways to express risk appetite. Cardano represents a long‑standing utility‑driven play, while Dogwifhat and Fartcoin show the meme and liquidity side of speculative markets.

If ETF inflows and network upgrades continue to support capital allocation, the current altcoin season could deepen into Q3 and Q4. For now, attention is selective. Tokens like ADA, Dogwifhat, and Fartcoin remain in rotation, showing how narrative, liquidity, and engagement define momentum even when broader altseason signs stay muted.

