Fold expands Bitcoin’s reach through America’s $300b gift card infrastructure

Fold’s latest play makes Bitcoin as easy to gift as a last-minute birthday card. With Blackhawk’s retail muscle, BTC is now a checkout-line option at over 400,000 stores, transforming crypto from an investment into something users pick up while shopping.

The move embeds Bitcoin into familiar consumer channels like gift cards, loyalty programs, and e-commerce.

On July 31, Nasdaq-listed Fold Holdings, Inc. announced a partnership with Blackhawk Network, the powerhouse behind branded payment solutions for major retailers, to distribute its Bitcoin Gift Cards across the U.S. digital retail landscape.

The deal places Fold’s offering in front of millions of consumers through Blackhawk’s vast network, which includes e-commerce platforms, loyalty programs, and, eventually, physical stores later this year. For Fold, this represents a deliberate pivot toward normalizing Bitcoin (BTC) in spaces where most crypto firms have struggled to penetrate: everyday spending.

How Fold and Blackhawk are rewriting Bitcoin’s mainstream playbook

Fold’s partnership with Blackhawk is a strategic move to bypass crypto’s most persistent adoption barriers. Blackhawk, a behind-the-scenes leader in branded payments, powers gift card programs for retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Target, handling billions in transactions annually.

For Fold, this allows it to leverage a system already ingrained in consumer behavior as a tool for driving crypto adoption. As Fold CEO Will Reeves put it, the goal is to meet users where they are; not with a new technology to learn, but with a familiar financial tool that now quietly holds Bitcoin.

The mechanics are simple. Launched in May 2025, the Fold Bitcoin Gift Card functions like any other prepaid card. Buyers select an amount, purchase the card digitally or (soon) in-store, and recipients redeem it through the Fold App.

No wallet setup is required upfront, eliminating the friction that usually deters casual users. Once redeemed, the Bitcoin can be held, spent via Fold’s debit card, or transferred to a private wallet. It’s a Trojan horse strategy: by the time users realize they’re interacting with Bitcoin, they’ve already cleared the typical onboarding hurdles.

Fold’s ability to execute this strategy is supported by its status as a publicly traded crypto company. Its February 2025 Nasdaq debut, completed via a $365 million SPAC merger with FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp., provided both capital and credibility.

This legitimacy has helped Fold secure partnerships with traditional finance players like Blackhawk. The deal also coincides with reports that Blackhawk may be acquired by private equity firm GTCR, suggesting both companies see embedded crypto services as a key growth vector.