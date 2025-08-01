Dalio sells remaining stake in Bridgewater Associates and steps down from board

PANews reported on August 1st that Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio sold all remaining shares in the hedge fund and resigned from the board of directors. Bridgewater reportedly informed clients in a letter last week that it had purchased Dalio's remaining shares. Separately, sources familiar with the matter stated that the Brunei Investment Agency, a sovereign wealth fund, had invested in the company, acquiring a nearly 20% stake. Some sources familiar with the matter stated that the sovereign wealth fund, a long-term investor in Bridgewater, shifted funds from one of its funds to Bridgewater's stock. One of the sources familiar with the matter stated that the Brunei fund is currently one of Bridgewater's largest shareholders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.