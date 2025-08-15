$640 Million Flows Into Ether ETFs as Bitcoin ETFs Notch 7th Day of Gains

Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) scored another $640 million in inflows, marking their eighth consecutive day in the green, while bitcoin ETFs logged a seventh straight day of gains with $231 million despite sharp outflows in several major funds. Record-breaking trading volumes underscored the market’s feverish pace.

Crypto ETF momentum is refusing to cool. Thursday, August 14, saw ether ETFs bank another $639.61 million, extending their inflow streak to eight consecutive sessions, while bitcoin ETFs eked out $230.93 million to stretch their own run to seven days, despite heavy selling pressure in key products.

Ether ETFs continued their domination. Blackrock’s ETHA led with $519.68 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH at $56.94 million. Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust added $60.73 million, and Invesco’s QETH closed the list with $2.26 million. For the third day in a row, not a single ether ETF saw outflows. Turnover was a massive $4.22 billion, keeping net assets steady at $29.22 billion.

On the bitcoin side, Blackrock’s IBIT was the star, pulling in a staggering $523.74 million. Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust chipped in $7.32 million, but gains were challenged by sizable exits. Ark 21shares’ ARKB shed $149.92 million, Fidelity’s FBTC lost $113.47 million, and Bitwise’s BITB saw $30.87 million leave. Vaneck’s HODL also recorded a $5.85 million exit.

Even so, IBIT’s haul was strong enough to keep the day in the green. Trading activity hit a fresh record at $6.20 billion, though total net assets dipped to $153.43 billion.

Eight straight days of ETH inflows, record-high volumes, and BTC resilience in the face of selling, the ETF race is heating up fast.

