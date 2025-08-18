Pi Network (PI) Price Watch: 2nd Mainnet Migration Speculation Sends Token Tanking

Coinspeaker
2025/08/18 20:55
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-6.91%
Pi Network
PI$0.35404-6.01%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+3.89%

A Pi Network PI $0.35 24h volatility: 5.7% Market cap: $2.79 B Vol. 24h: $81.33 M community moderator suggested the possibility of a second mainnet migration in 2025.

The comment, which emerged during a discussion around long-delayed referral bonuses and unverified balances, brought PI back in the spotlight.

Influencer Woody Lightyear shared the discussion on X, pointing out that Pi moderators have acknowledged that a second migration is indeed possible this year.

The Times of PiNetwork later explained that such a migration would specifically focus on tokens that remain unmigrated, including referral mining rewards and balances from users who recently completed KYC verification.

Why a second migration matters

The first migration proved Pi’s scalability, onboarding early adopters. A second migration, however, would address frustrations that have built up over years of delays.

Many pioneers still hold balances that cannot be transferred, leaving parts of the community sidelined. By unlocking these tokens, Pi could significantly increase the number of active wallets and strengthen network liquidity.

Meanwhile, analysts caution that the Pi Core Team may deliberately delay a large-scale release. With Pi’s price hovering between $0.30 and $0.40, a sudden injection of new supply could increase selling pressure.

Pi price analysis: bearish breakdown in play

On the 3-hour chart, PI recently broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern, suggesting bearish momentum is gaining ground. The token currently trades near $0.36, slipping below the key $0.37 support zone.

Interestingly, the RSI has dropped to 26, signaling oversold conditions but also reflecting the strong selling pressure. The CMF sits at –0.18, showing capital outflows, while the BoP indicator shows a deeply negative reading of –0.89.

PI Network’s daily chart with a symmetrical triangle pattern. | Source: TradingView

If downside momentum continues, PI could retest the $0.35 psychological level and possibly slide toward $0.32 in the short term.

On the upside, recovery would require reclaiming $0.38, followed by a stronger push toward $0.40, making PI a top crypto to buy in 2025. Until then, volatility is likely to persist, with community speculation doing little to offset price weakness.

next

The post Pi Network (PI) Price Watch: 2nd Mainnet Migration Speculation Sends Token Tanking appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says the TD Sequential indicator just flashed a “buy” on Dogecoin. Traders will watch $0.21–$0.22 for signs of a short-term bounce.
MAY
MAY$0.05013+2.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.15839-3.97%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21688-4.19%
ALI
ALI$0.0066-0.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 02:15
Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

High-impact developments can shift market sentiment in a matter of hours, as seen with recent moves from Stellar (XLM) and Monero (XMR). Stellar’s price is edging toward a decisive $0.47 The post Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Stellar
XLM$0.407-1.88%
Monero
XMR$265.62+0.65%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00642-0.92%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/16 00:00
Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

The post Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum continues to dominate conversations in 2025 as demand for its ecosystem rises. Recent market data shows that both institutional and retail investors are increasingly focused on Ethereum, while also exploring crypto presale opportunities. These presale crypto tokens are reshaping early-stage investing, giving people access to new projects before public launches.  From top crypto presales to innovative pre-sale cryptocurrency launches, this trend is now an important part of Web3 adoption. PepeDollar (PEPD) is one such project gaining traction in the crypto presale list, making some analysts view it as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now. Ethereum-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are experiencing a massive surge, with nearly US$3 billion in net inflows recorded in a single week. By comparison, Bitcoin ETFs attracted only US$562 million during the same period, underscoring Ethereum’s appeal. Treasury firms have also ramped up exposure, moving from US$600 million to US$11 billion in ETH holdings in just six weeks. This trend signals growing institutional confidence and the rising importance of Ethereum in the global market. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of in-kind creations and redemptions for Ethereum ETFs has further boosted momentum. The change reduces operational costs and improves efficiency, making ETH funds more attractive to large investors.  Analysts highlight this shift as one of the biggest catalysts for long-term demand, showing how Ethereum remains central in discussions about wealth-building opportunities. PepeDollar Presale Brings Pay-Fi to Ethereum Layer-2 PepeDollar enters the spotlight as one of the top crypto presales of 2025, building directly on Ethereum’s Layer-2 infrastructure. Its focus is the PepeDollar Payment Protocol, designed to bridge DeFi and real-world payments, creating what the team calls the Pay-Fi economy. This integration of blockchain into daily use cases sets it apart from typical token presales. The new crypto token presale for PepeDollar…
SIX
SIX$0.02206-3.83%
RealLink
REAL$0.05094+5.35%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00222822-2.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-0.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001743-0.74%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,222.49-2.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/19 10:48

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout

Ethereum: How to Make Millions With ETH, Top Analyst Dives Into Profit Opportunities In The Ethereum Ecosystem

Ethereum Soaks Up Record Institutional Flows as Digital-asset AuM Tops $244 Billion

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event