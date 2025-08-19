Join Global Innovators at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 Event

Coinstats
2025/08/19 11:02
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021916-10.92%

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/hong-kong-web3-festival-2026/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The wave of crypto companies going public is gradually rising: How to reasonably value them to attract the attention of Wall Street?

The wave of crypto companies going public is gradually rising: How to reasonably value them to attract the attention of Wall Street?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Key Points Crypto IPOs unlock huge value despite market pricing challenges. The Token Transparency Framework aims to improve
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01397-6.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/12 15:49
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.047828-9.03%
Solana
SOL$179.7-1.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,245.74-0.24%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001745-1.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,229.36-2.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez says the TD Sequential indicator just flashed a “buy” on Dogecoin. Traders will watch $0.21–$0.22 for signs of a short-term bounce.
MAY
MAY$0.0502+2.46%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813-3.80%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21704-3.95%
ALI
ALI$0.00649-2.25%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 02:15

Trending News

More

The wave of crypto companies going public is gradually rising: How to reasonably value them to attract the attention of Wall Street?

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Dogecoin (DOGE) May See Relief Rally After Major Technical Cue, Analyst Says

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure

Sports Deals Fuel $375M BlockDAG Presale Surge, While Monero Stumbles and Stellar Preps for $0.50 Breakout