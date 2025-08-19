Missed Solana at $10? Don’t Miss Ozak AI at $0.005 – Price Prediction Suggests $2.80 by 2026

The move of the crypto world is extremely fast, and with some projects such as Solana (SOL), riders who bought early on at just $10 sit on a life-changing profit of thousands of dollars. In August of 2025, Solana is now trading at 180 dollars—a tremendous 19x gain by initial holders. However, Ozak AI ($OZ), an Ethereum-based AI token in its fourth presale stage, might be the breakout opportunity in this cycle. Starting at only $0.005 per one Ozak AI token, the project has already managed to sell more than 160 million tokens and raise over 2 million dollars, and the early investors are anticipating the earnings in the double digits as the launch date draws near.

Clear ROI Math: Why $2.80 is a Game-Changer

The presale started at $0.001, so the earliest investors are sitting on a 400 percent profit in the initial round (started at $0.001; $0.005 is a five-fold increase). With the close to the fourth phase, the next level of price will increase to $0.01, which is also far lower than the planned $1 price at launch, which will provide endorsing entrants by its rational potential of 200x. Great momentum in its market, growth in the AI industry and actual adoption make Ozak AI potentially go up to 2.8 dollars by 2026, which translates to a 560x increase ($2.80 / 0.005).

To have an effective result, a $250 investment at $0.005 = 50,000 tokens. At $1, that is $50K, and at $2.80, it is $140K. This kind of upside potential was similarly held by Solana when it rewarded the early true believers after the price of SOL rose from $10 to more than $190.

What Sets Ozak AI Apart? Real Tech and Real Use Cases

Whereas meme tokens depend only on hype, Ozak AI will deliver punchy usefulness by synthesizing complex AI analytics with blockchain. Zones are key features and include:

Ozak Stream Network (OSN): Provides real-time, low-latency cross-chain crypto data, needed in trading and analytics.

Prediction Agents (PAs): Smart bots built on neural networks and ARIMA algorithms that can be customized and that provide tradable trading and investing market signals.

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN): Offers scalable, secure and distributed infrastructure to run data, reduce fees and not get stuck in blockchain bottlenecks.

The native gas is the $OZ token, which can be used in the processes of accessing services and customizing the agents and going through the governance process. Utility and demand are directly related to the further evolution of the ecosystem.

Transparent Roadmap, Strong Audits, and Growing Partnerships

The Ozak AI team has shared a roadmap based on milestones, which encompasses:

Q3 2025: The beta version of the customizable Prediction Agent dashboard.

Q4 2025: OSN and DePIN are completely integrated with the big exchanges.

May 2026: Open developer API, AI analytics platform, and SDK.

CertiK and SolidProof performed security audits, guaranteeing greater confidence of institutional and retail investors. Collaborations with Hive Intel and Manta Network also increase the scope of practical and technical connections of Ozak AI.

Conclusion

Not only does Ozak AI permit early investors to obtain outsized returns, but it also has, thus far into its development, passed a real, audited product, a solid roadmap and a demonstrated presale fundraising track record. Ozak AI is trading in a prime position to take advantage of the latest influx of investors looking to generate AI-driven profits in the crypto space in a follow-up run to Solana, following its largest rise in history to $10. Do your own due diligence, but don’t wait any longer until the next price change—such a chance may not come again.

