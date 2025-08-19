A Hyperliquid trader was partially liquidated, resulting in a cumulative loss of approximately $4.3 million.

PANews
2025/08/19 12:21
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0,001336-5,31%

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 19th, Hyperliquid trader General Gordon James had some of his positions liquidated due to the market downturn, resulting in a cumulative loss of approximately $4.3 million. He currently holds 3,770 ETH (approximately $15.8 million) and 4,592 SOL (approximately $816,000).

