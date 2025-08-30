+66% in transactions in one week

High-intensity week for the sector: Avalanche has achieved a 66% increase in transactions over the past seven days, while U.S. authorities are experimenting with publishing GDP data on public blockchain networks.

In parallel, on the regulated products front, the hypothesis of a spot ETF on AVAX is taking shape. A set of signals that, overall, strengthens the narrative on the real use of blockchains and the attention of institutional investors. In this context, the market is observing the resilience of the fundamentals with greater care.

According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team, updated as of August 29, 2025, the increase in transactions on Avalanche is concentrated in certain dApps and automated payment flows.

Industry analysts we consult with observe that similar movements are often driven by combinations of economic incentives and targeted infrastructure rollouts.

The Numbers in Brief: Volumes and Active Addresses

According to on-chain data extracted from [Dune Analytics](https://dune.com) on August 29, 2025, Avalanche recorded over 11.9 million transactions in seven days, supported by more than 181,300 active addresses. The phenomenon is not isolated: several smart contract networks show evident progress in volumes.

Avalanche: +66% in transactions, over 11.9 million weekly (data updated as of 08/29/2025)

Starknet: +37%

Viction: +35% (data to be verified)

Base: leader in total count, with over 64 million weekly transactions

The picture suggests an expansion of on-chain activity across multiple ecosystems, with Avalanche standing out for relative growth and Base dominating in absolute volumes. It should be noted that the comparison between chains should also be interpreted in light of the different architectures and usage patterns.

Trend and Context

The movement is part of a multi-chain trend of increasing usage, supported by technical improvements—such as enhanced scalability and more stable network costs—and the adoption of new applications in DeFi, gaming, and tokenized assets, areas that are attracting increasingly concrete institutional interest.

An interesting aspect is the maturation of analytical tools, which makes it easier to bring use cases with stringent operational requirements into production.

Why Activity Accelerates: Technical and Economic Levers

Predictable costs and high throughput: competitive environments reduce friction for micropayments and automations. New utilities: incentive programs, dApp launch, and integration with real-world data intensify the demand for on-chain execution. Network effect: the expansion of users and developers fuels positive cycles of liquidity and activity.

In market perspective, a sustained increase in transactions is often interpreted as a signal of growing utility and ecosystem consolidation. In this context, the quality of traffic (not just the quantity) remains a point to monitor.

Washington’s Move: GDP Data on Nine Blockchains

The US Department of Commerce has launched a pilot project to distribute GDP data through nine public blockchain networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Solana. The government will provide cryptographic hashes and, in some cases, the top-line GDP value, to ensure the verifiability and immutability of the reports, according to official communications.

What changes for statistics and markets

Integrity: registration on the blockchain introduces proof of authenticity in economic documentation. Transparency: data globally accessible and independently verifiable. Resilience: a multi-chain redundancy safeguards the availability of historical series.

The first public release, related to recently published data, indicates an annualized growth of 3.3%, as highlighted by official communications. It is a significant signal: the adoption of decentralized tools by a government entity fuels the perception of a progressive technological normalization.

ETF and Institutional Demand: The Grayscale‑AVAX Case

Meanwhile, on the regulated products front, Grayscale has filed an S-1 update to convert the Avalanche Trust into a spot ETF, with a proposed listing on Nasdaq, as reported by official documents.

Expected Short-Term Effects

Greater attention towards networks with measurable usage in terms of transactions, active addresses, and TVL. More robust data infrastructures, powered by official flows and verifiable standards. Regulated products that expand access channels for professional investors.

How to read these signals

The expansion of traffic on Avalanche and other chains suggests that usage demand is growing in parallel with institutional formalization, both in macro on-chain data and regulatory processes (including those on ETFs). It should be noted that the combination of technical catalysts and transparency policies helps reduce informational uncertainty, a key element in adoption cycles.

Metrics and Sources to Monitor