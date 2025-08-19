Floki Inu price prediction 2025-2031: Can FLOKI surpass previous ATH?

Key takeaways:

Floki Inu’s price prediction shows an optimistic outlook, projecting FLOKI to increase to $0.0002514 by the end of 2025.

In 2028, Floki Inu is predicted to reach a maximum price of $0.000708.

FLOKI price can reach a maximum level of $0.000381 and an average trading price of $0.0032 in 2031.

Floki Inu is a meme coin driven by its community, the Floki Vikings. Inspired by Shiba Inu, Floki Inu aims to democratize power in the crypto space, pivoting the crypto market away from traditional financial entities.

The Floki project ecosystem is diverse. It includes Valhalla, a blockchain combat game that rewards players with Floki tokens, and Floki Places, a store for merchandise and NFTs where purchases can be made using Floki tokens. Additionally, Floki University provides educational resources on the cryptocurrency market and blockchain technology.

The recent launch (June 30, 2025) of the Valhalla mainnet of opBNB, coupled with DeFi partnerships like Chainlink, collectively enhances Floki Inu’s value and future potential by driving demand and expanding its use. Having attained its all-time high of $0.0003462 on June 5, 2024, can FLOKI reach $1?

Overview

Cryptocurrency Floki Inu Token FLOKI Price $0.0001031 Market Capitalization $995.95M Trading Volume $104.54M Circulating Supply 9.66T FLOKI All-time High $0.0003462 (Jun 05, 2024) All-time Low $0.00000002 (Aug 08, 2021) 24-hour High $0.0001048 24-hour Low $0.0001006

Floki Inu price prediction: Technical analysis

Volatility (30-day Variation) 10.34% 50-Day SMA $0.000109 14-Day RSI 46.64 Sentiment Bearish Fear & Greed Index 60 (Greed) Green Days 14/30 (47%) 200-Day SMA $0.000104

Floki Inu price analysis

Key Insights:

A critical support test seems imminent, with potential breakdown targeting $0.00009.

Indicators favour sellers, confirming the possibility of a further downtrend for FLOKI.

FLOKI on the daily timeframe: Floki Inu sees persistent downtrend with weakening momentum

FLOKI’s 1-day chart for August 19 reveals the price has been trapped in a prolonged downward trend, consistently making lower highs and lower lows. The Bollinger Bands are contracting, with the token now trading near the lower band at $0.00009714, indicating oversold conditions that haven’t yet attracted meaningful buying interest.

FLOKIUSDT 1-day price chart by TradingView

The MACD’s deep negative territory is most concerning, with the histogram showing red bars that confirm selling momentum remains intact despite the token’s already depressed levels. Volume patterns show sporadic spikes to 21.93M but lack consistency, indicating that neither bulls nor bears show sustained conviction at current levels.

FLOKI on the 4-hour timeframe: Short-term indicator reveals consolidation near critical support

The 4-hour chart suggests FLOKI has found some stability around the $0.000102 level, forming a horizontal support zone that has been tested multiple times over recent sessions.

FLOKIUSDT 4-hour price chart by TradingView

The 21-day SMA at $0.00010487 acts as immediate resistance, creating a narrow trading corridor. The Balance of Power shows sellers maintaining a slight edge. Likewise, the on-balance volume reflects the gradual erosion of buying interest.

Floki Inu technical indicators: Levels and action

Daily simple moving average (SMA)

Period Value Action SMA 3 $0.00008847 BUY SMA 5 $0.00009848 BUY SMA 10 $0.000108 SELL SMA 21 $0.00011 SELL SMA 50 $0.000109 SELL SMA 100 $0.0001 BUY SMA 200 $0.000104 SELL

Daily exponential moving average (EMA)

Period Value Action EMA 3 $0.000112 SELL EMA 5 $0.000108 SELL EMA 10 $0.00009813 BUY EMA 21 $0.00008582 BUY EMA 50 $0.00008136 BUY EMA 100 $0.00009655 BUY EMA 200 $0.000119 SELL

What to expect from FLOKI

A breakdown below the $0.000102 support zone could trigger additional selling toward the $0.00009 psychological support. Any recovery attempt must first overcome the 21-day SMA resistance at $0.000105 before challenging the more significant $0.00011 level.

Is Floki Inu a good investment?

FLOKI INU could be a big win or a big loss. It’s backed by a strong Floki community and consistent ecosystem developments, which can drive short-and long-term gains. But it’s risky, with price swings and unclear long-term value. Only invest if you’re comfortable with the risk.

Will FLOKI reach $0.001?

Expert analysis suggests that the $0.001 price point is achievable, provided utility grows and investor interest increases enough to drive FLOKI up ~9x its current market cap.

Will Floki reach $0.01?

FLOKI would need a $100 billion market cap to hit $0.01, over 100x its current value. Only the top six cryptos have surpassed this level, making it a major challenge without massive growth in adoption and demand. While possible, it’s unlikely in the short term.

Does FLOKI have a good long-term future?

According to expert analysis, FLOKI has a promising long-term future with consistent growth potential. The coin could reach up to $0.002 within the decade.

Recent news/opinion on FLOKI

Valhalla Patch 1.2.4 is LIVE!

Floki coin price prediction August 2025

The FLOKI network price prediction for August 2025 suggests a range between $0.00009791 and $0.0001312 and an average level of $0.0000989.

Month Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price August 2025 $0.00009791 $0.0000989 $0.0001312

Floki Inu price prediction 2025

By the end of 2025, Floki Inu could see a minimum price of $0.0000402, an average price of $0.0001195, and a maximum price of $0.0002514.

Floki Inu Price Prediction Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price Floki Inu Price Prediction 2025 $0.0000402 $0.0001195 $0.0002514

Floki Inu price predictions 2026-2031

Year Minimum Price Average Price Maximum Price 2026 $0.000176 $0.000284 $0.000328 2027 $0.000310 $0.000425 $0.000578 2028 $0.000482 $0.000599 $0.000708 2029 $0.000615 $0.000845 $0.0010 2030 $0.00092 $0.00127 $0.00182 2031 $0.0018 $0.0027 $0.0032

Floki Inu price prediction 2026

The Floki Inu price prediction for 2026 suggests a maximum price of $0.000328, a minimum price of $0.000176, and an average price of $0.000284.

Floki Inu price prediction 2027

In 2027, Floki Inu’s price prediction suggests a maximum price of $0.000578, an average price of $0.000425, and a minimum of $0.000310.

Floki Inu price prediction 2028

FLOKI’s price is predicted to trade at a minimum price of $0.000482 in 2028. According to expert opinion, FLOKI could reach a maximum price of $0.000708 and an average forecast price of $0.000599.

Floki Inu price prediction 2029

In 2029, the price of FLOKI is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.000615. FLOKI can reach a maximum level of $0.0010 and an average trading price of $0.000845.

Floki Inu price prediction 2030

The price of FLOKI is expected to reach a minimum level of $0.00092 in 2030. FLOKI’s price can reach a maximum level of $0.00182 with an average price of $0.00127.

Floki Inu price prediction 2031

In 2031, the price of FLOKI is predicted to reach a minimum level of $0.0018. FLOKI can reach a maximum level of $0.0032 with an average trading price of $0.0027.

Floki Inu market price prediction: Analysts’ FLOKI price forecast

Firm Name 2025 2026 Changelly $0.000181 $0.000303 CoinCodex $0.000477 $0.000477 Digitalcoinprice $0.000231 $0.000273

Cryptopolitan’s Floki Inu (FLOKI) price prediction

Floki Inu price prediction 2025 – 2031

Cryptopolitan’s price predictions for Floki Inu (FLOKI) for 2025 suggest a minimum of $0.00004502, an average of $0.0000733, and a maximum of $0.000183. In 2030, FLOKI might peak at $0.00068; by 2031, it could reach up to $0.00092, reflecting a strong long-term growth trajectory.

FLOKI historic price sentiment

From late 2021 to 2023, Floki experienced significant volatility. After reaching an all-time high of $0.0003437 in late 2021, prices fluctuated throughout 2022, ranging from $0.0001004 to $0.0005815.

In early 2023, the price surged but corrected by March, stabilizing around $0.0003143 by April and closing the year at $0.0003502.

Floki experienced sharp price swings in 2024, rising significantly in January and February before dropping in March, May, June, and July. By August, it rebounded to $0.000400876 but remained highly volatile. In September, it traded between $0.0001355–$0.0001516; October saw $0.0001313–$0.0001355, November ranged from $0.000141–$0.0001919, and December ended between $0.00014528–$0.00028408.

In 2025, Floki Inu opened trading at $0.000177, peaked at $0.0002069 in January, and dipped to $0.0000529 at the start of March.

Floki Inu regained momentum in the following months, reaching a high of $0.00009495 in April and $0.0001233 in May. The coin maintained a price range of $0.00005973 – $0.00009823 in June, and in July, FLOKI saw a high and low of $0.00015586 and $0.00007002, respectively.

At the time of writing, August, FLOKI is trading between $0.0001006 and $0.0001048.

Floki Inu price history by Coingecko