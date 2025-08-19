Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $122 million yesterday, with only the Bitwise ETF BITB seeing a net inflow.

PANews reported on August 19th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $122 million yesterday (August 18th, US Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Bitwise ETF (BITB), with a net inflow of $12.659 million, bringing BITB's total net inflow to $2.315 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF (IBIT), with a net outflow of $68.722 million, bringing IBIT's total net inflow to $58.605 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.894 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.54%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.852 billion.