Archax Secures Stellar Partnership as Real-World Assets Surge 85%

Tronweekly
2025/08/19 06:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05103+6.04%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04577-9.75%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25521-2.50%
Stellar
  • Stellar Development Foundation has made a direct investment in UK-based Archax.
  • The partnership focuses on tokenizing real-world assets and expanding blockchain adoption.
  • RWA tokenization has surged 85% year-on-year, reaching $24 billion by mid-2025.

The UK-authorized digital asset exchange, broker, and custodian, Archax, has sealed an enormous collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF). Under the terms of the agreement, SDF has invested directly in the Archax Group, supporting Archax’s ambitions of connecting traditional finance and blockchain technology. Stellar, renowned for its pace of cross-border settlements, will play a leading role in the tokenization process of Archax.

The firm previously integrated the Stellar network into its tokenization engine and has now launched an Aberdeen Money Market Fund on the blockchain. The action increases Archax’s abilities in launching tokenized financial instruments and benefits from Stellar’s infrastructure through speed and economies of cost. Through this alignment, Archax aims at facilitating an institutional-scale and safe route through which institutions can embark on tokenized assets.

image 551Source: Stellar

Tokenised Real-World Assets Surge to $24 Billion

The tokenized real-world assets market has been growing very fast. Statistics indicate that the market grew from $15.2 billion in December 2024 to more than $24 billion in June 2025, recording an 85% year-on-year growth. This is an illustration of high interest among conventional financial institutions that are now onboarding assets on-chain in pursuit of efficiency and clarity.

Archax is at the forefront of this trend through its regulated model and growing institutional relationships. Its CEO, Graham Rodford, said more than 86% of institutions hold or will hold digital assets by the end of 2025. For Archax, the partnership provides it with a serious blockchain counterparty to help in its long-term plan of putting financial instruments onto distributed ledgers.

Also Read: Stellar Faces Critical Support: Will Price Slide Toward $0.378?

Stellar Enables Tokenised Funds on Archax Platform

The collaboration also bodes well for new practical use cases. Archax recently collaborated with Lloyds Bank and Aberdeen Asset Management on tokenized money market funds as collateral in its Nest collateral transfer network for FX trades. With Stellar’s blockchain, tokenized instruments can now be used with greater efficiency across international markets.

Raja Chakravorti, SDF’s Chief Business Officer, emphasized the network’s purpose-built tokenization and settlement architecture. Its high-speed, low-cost transaction model addresses Archax’s need to scale tokenized funds while giving access to numerous institutions. Archax now tokenizes over 100 funds from leading asset managers, and they are all live on the network.

Also Read: Stellar (XLM) Price Holds $0.41: Institutional Adoption Surges, Eyes $0.77 Breakout

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.021--%
Xai
XAI$0.04743-2.32%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00083+2.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1158-3.66%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009244-7.20%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078--%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

The cryptocurrency market has entered one of its busiest trading phases yet, with Bitcoin and Ether ETFs hitting record volume. At the same time, XRP and fast-rising altcoin MAGACOIN FINANCE are catching attention from traders seeking the best altcoins to buy now, with analysts eyeing 20x price moves this cycle. Bitcoin ETFs Push Volume to […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.91-3.89%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000663-0.61%
XRP
XRP$2.9951+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03711-0.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00704-0.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:12
Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense

Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense

The post Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SPAC King, Chamath Palihapitiya, is back in the blank check game with a $250 million initial public offering for American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. A. According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, the firm is targeting decentralized finance, AI, energy, and defense.   Palihapitiya Bets on Decentralized Finance Instead of …
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.9291-3.33%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002064+18.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1158-3.66%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05867-0.20%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 14:42

Trending News

More

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense

The Melania meme team has sold a total of 82.18 million MELANIA in the past four months, accounting for 8.22% of the total supply

Hashrate Approaches The 976 EH/s Peak Set This Year