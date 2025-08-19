Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 14:15
Crypto Market Today

The post Why is Crypto Market Down Today? Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP News, Litecoin Price and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

August 19, 2025 06:10:45 UTC

Bitcoin Futures Sentiment Cools Ahead of Powell’s Speech

The sentiment index in the Bitcoin futures market has cooled to 36%, well below the neutral 50% mark. This comes after a brief spike to 70% between August 11–14, when Bitcoin surged to $123K. Currently trading near $115K, market momentum shows sellers dominating in the short term, with neutral open interest suggesting a shift from euphoria to range trading. Analysts warn that as long as sentiment stays under 45–50%, rallies may face selling pressure, raising the risk of testing $112K. All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for the next market trigger.

August 19, 2025 06:06:43 UTC

South Korea Orders Crypto Exchanges to Halt Lending Services

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has issued a directive requiring local crypto exchanges to suspend all lending services with immediate effect. The regulator said these offerings fall into a legal gray area and pose significant risks, noting that 13% of borrowers have already faced liquidation. Under the order, existing lending contracts can either be extended or repaid, but no new loans are allowed. The FSC also warned that exchanges failing to comply will face on-site inspections and potential penalties. Formal guidelines for crypto lending are expected to be introduced in the coming months.

August 19, 2025 05:39:29 UTC

Hyperliquid Founder Denies Market Maker Partnerships, Highlights HLP Pool

Hyperliquid founder Jeff dismissed speculation that the project relies on special arrangements with market makers. Speaking on a podcast, he explained that, unlike many decentralized exchanges that raised funds by securing market-maker investments, Hyperliquid has never adopted that model. Jeff argued such practices create only a “short-term illusion” of liquidity rather than sustainable value. He clarified that the only exception is the HLP liquidity pool, a transparent system open to all users who can deposit directly through the protocol, far removed from traditional market-making agreements.

August 19, 2025 05:39:29 UTC

Institutions Hold $165B in Bitcoin ETFs, Just $25B in Ethereum ETF

Bitcoin spot ETFs continue to dominate institutional portfolios, holding a massive $165.57 billion in assets under management (AUM). BlackRock’s IBIT leads with $85.25B, followed by Fidelity’s FBTC at $36.84B and Grayscale’s GBTC at $21.44B. In comparison, Ethereum spot ETFs collectively hold $25.56 billion, highlighting a stark contrast in allocation. Institutions remain heavily skewed toward Bitcoin, maintaining a 6:1 ratio of BTC to ETH exposure. This trend hints at Bitcoin’s position as the preferred institutional asset, while Ethereum continues to play catch-up despite its growing ETF presence.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/why-is-crypto-market-down-today-bitcoin-ethereum-xrp-news-litecoin-price-and-more/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued a contract tender notice on June 20, planning to purchase a cryptocurrency
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

The cryptocurrency market has entered one of its busiest trading phases yet, with Bitcoin and Ether ETFs hitting record volume. At the same time, XRP and fast-rising altcoin MAGACOIN FINANCE are catching attention from traders seeking the best altcoins to buy now, with analysts eyeing 20x price moves this cycle.
