Analysis Company CEO Reveals: “Both Institutional and Speculative Players Are Accumulating This Altcoin”

Cryptocurrency analyst Joao Wedson made remarkable evaluations for Chainlink (LINK) in his latest report.

Wedson noted that both institutional and speculative capital are accumulating LINK, creating a strong expectation for prices to rise.

“Those who say the altcoin season is over don’t understand good metrics,” Wedson said in his statement. “LINK will soon shine in the market. But by the time the crowd starts talking, smart investors will already be selling. You should pursue the real opportunity yourself and not listen to baseless claims from outsiders.”

The analyst also touched on the relationship between the crypto market and macroeconomic indicators. Wedson stated that he is particularly closely monitoring ICE BofA Option-Adjusted Spreads (OASs) data. He noted that this metric has historically been a key indicator of market sentiment for Bitcoin, saying, “When OASs rise rapidly, Bitcoin typically forms local bottoms.”

The ICE BofA OAS indicator measures the performance of bonds rated below investment grade (BB or lower) in the U.S. compared to Treasury bonds. According to Wedson, sudden movements in this indicator can provide important signals to buy the dip in the cryptocurrency market.

*This is not investment advice.

