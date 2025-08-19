Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense

CoinPedia
2025/08/19 14:42
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.8362-3.76%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002192+25.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1158-3.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05865+3.09%
Chamath-Palihapitiyas-Crypto

The post Chamath Palihapitiya Launches $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi, AI, and Defense appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

SPAC King, Chamath Palihapitiya, is back in the blank check game with a $250 million initial public offering for American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. A. According to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, the firm is targeting decentralized finance, AI, energy, and defense.  

Palihapitiya Bets on Decentralized Finance Instead of Bitcoin

The firm is seeking to raise $250 million via an IPO by selling 25 million shares at $10 each under the ticker AEXA on the New York Stock Exchange. It will merge with a business operating in what Palihapitiya describes as his “historical areas of business expertise.”

He singled out DeFi, saying that these industries could be vital in “maintaining US global leadership for the next century.” The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) would be led by Social Capital managing partner Steven Trieu as CEO and Palihapitiya as chairman.

“While Mr. Palihapitiya has long been a proponent of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge and alternative to fiat currencies, we believe that the next stage of development is the increased integration between traditional finance and decentralized finance.” 

He indicated that the next phase will involve tighter links between traditional markets and blockchain-based systems. Palihapitiya cited Circle’s listing and the broader adoption of stablecoins as evidence of momentum.

Two-Year Window to Find A Merger

Palihapitiya, who has floated 10 blank check vehicles since his first one in 2017, became the face of the SPAC mania before leaving in 2022. This time, the SPAC has 24 months to find a merger candidate. If it succeeds, it would become Palihapitiya’s first deal since he shuttered two large vehicles in 2022. 

In a letter accompanying the filing, Palihapitiya wrote, “I believe the biggest gains in the future will come from companies that are involved in fixing the fundamental risks that come from our interconnected global order while reinforcing American exceptionalism.”

Can This Revive Interest in SPAC?

Palihapitiya’s new SPAC launch may face far greater scrutiny than during the 2020–2021 boom, due to the poor post-merger performance of most previous SPACs. 

He clarified that a SPAC may not be fit for every business looking to go public, with its challenges of regulatory changes and investor skepticism. However, if he succeeds, this could rekindle broader enthusiasm for SPACs, and this can help revive interest among investors, sponsors, and target companies, reigniting deal discussions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued a contract tender notice on June 20, planning to purchase a cryptocurrency
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021908-2.12%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008294-7.59%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-10.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:01
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.021--%
Xai
XAI$0.0475-2.60%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00083+2.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1159-4.13%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.00925-7.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079--%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

The cryptocurrency market has entered one of its busiest trading phases yet, with Bitcoin and Ether ETFs hitting record volume. At the same time, XRP and fast-rising altcoin MAGACOIN FINANCE are catching attention from traders seeking the best altcoins to buy now, with analysts eyeing 20x price moves this cycle. Bitcoin ETFs Push Volume to […] Continue Reading: Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.27-3.82%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006603-0.51%
XRP
XRP$2.999+0.92%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03714-0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00706-0.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 14:12

Trending News

More

Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Bitcoin ETF Hype Fuels 20x Predictions: Ethereum, XRP and MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominate Watchlists

Hashrate Approaches The 976 EH/s Peak Set This Year

First Round of Speakers for TOKEN2049 Dubai Revealed