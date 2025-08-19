S&P affirms US ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings; outlook remains Stable

The S&P Global Ratings agency affirmed the US ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings while maintaining a ‘Stable’ outlook on steady, albeit high, deficits.
These above headlines fail to move the needle around the US Dollar (USD) against its major currency rivals. The Dollar Index (DXY) trades flat at 98.18, as of writing.
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/sp-affirms-us-aa-a-1-sovereign-ratings-outlook-remains-stable-202508190327