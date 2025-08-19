From Games to DeFi, Here’s a Look at the Top 10 Winning Projects from the ETHGlobal NYC Hackathon

PANews
2025/08/19 15:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.002072+18.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000353-24.89%

The weekend-long ETHGlobal New York 2025 hackathon has officially concluded. As one of the world's leading Web3 developer events, the hackathon attracted numerous developer teams to explore new application scenarios for blockchain technology. After judging, ten projects were awarded prizes, covering a variety of areas including gaming, payments, DeFi, and development tools.

ETHGlobal New York provided a platform for developers to experiment with Web 3 technologies. Participants were able to develop innovative projects, learn new technologies, expand their professional networks, and connect with their peers. During the event, developers leveraged various blockchain protocols and tools to build projects covering multiple use cases.

Odaily participated in ETHGlobal New York and will introduce the winning projects below.

Rivals: Augmented Reality Shooter

Rivals is a multiplayer shooter that combines AR technology with a blockchain economy. Players use their phones to battle AI-controlled zombies in a real-world environment. Killing zombies rewards players with RIVAL tokens, while death deducts a portion of their token balance. The game uses Unity AR Foundation for environmental awareness, allowing virtual zombies to navigate and interact in the player's physical space.

The game includes a geo-trap system, allowing players to set traps at specific GPS coordinates that affect other players. The project supports multiple blockchain networks, including Flow and Chiliz, and utilizes a cross-chain token economic model. This design combines location-based services, augmented reality technology, and cryptocurrency incentives to create a new mobile gaming experience.

Primer: A cryptocurrency payment method for shopping

Primer is a Chrome browser extension that allows users to use cryptocurrency for purchases on Amazon. Since Amazon doesn't directly support digital asset payments, the extension uses gift cards as an intermediary to facilitate payment conversion. Users click the embedded "Crypto Checkout" button to complete payment using stablecoins like USDC.

The system automatically converts cryptocurrency into Amazon gift cards and applies them to orders in a transparent process. The extension integrates with major wallets like Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, and Phantom, using the Coinbase CDP API for transaction verification. This approach bypasses the limitations of traditional e-commerce platforms that don't support cryptocurrencies, providing digital asset holders with a new consumption channel.

Swap Pay: Multi-token Combination Payment

Swap Pay addresses the token compatibility issue in Web 3 payments. The SDK allows users to pay using a combination of tokens in their wallets, without having to convert them to a single merchant-specified token. The system uses Chainlink data sources to provide real-time token valuations, allowing users to select the number of different tokens needed to make up the payment.

Through the EIP-5792 standard, all authorization, redemption, and transfer operations are bundled into a single transaction, streamlining the payment process. Final settlement uses PYUSD, and if the total value of the user's selected tokens exceeds the required amount, the system automatically refunds the difference. This design reduces operational complexity in Web3 commerce and allows decentralized token balances to be used more efficiently for payments.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: A Rewarding Savings App

Pumpkin Spice Latte combines DeFi yields with a lottery mechanism to create a new savings incentive model. Users deposit stablecoins into a shared pool, keeping their principal safe. All deposited earnings are pooled for regular prize draws. Winners receive excess returns, while those who don't win retain their entire principal.

The project supports ERC 4626-compliant yield sources, including DeFi protocols like Morpho and Kinetic. Random number generation uses Flare and Flow's VRF services to ensure fairness. This model aims to make savings more attractive while providing users with a way to participate without risking their principal.

Hardhat 3-Ledger: Hardware Wallet Development Integration

Hardhat 3-Ledger adds support for Ledger hardware wallets to the latest version of the Hardhat development framework. Developers can use Ledger devices to securely sign smart contract deployment transactions, avoiding exposing private keys in the development environment. It integrates with Ledger's device management toolkit, supports TypeScript, and has been tested on Ledger Flex devices.

The project team also provided suggestions for improvements to the Ledger developer documentation, including code example optimization and document structure adjustments. This integration is valuable for blockchain projects requiring high security standards, allowing developers to use modern development tools while maintaining security.

Noah: Digital Asset Inheritance Plan

Noah provides a digital asset inheritance solution that automates inheritance transfers through smart contracts. The system uses a "dead man's switch" mechanism, automatically transferring assets to designated beneficiaries if a user is inactive for a set period of time. The project supports multiple liquidation methods, including Dutch auctions and Uniswap transactions.

The system can convert digital assets into USDC or PYUSD, or directly into US dollars through the Fern service. For users who choose to withdraw in fiat currency, beneficiaries can inherit their assets without even having to understand cryptocurrency. Noah also supports ENS domain name inheritance and has been deployed on multiple blockchain networks, including Flow, Chiliz, and Katana.

Kyma Pay: Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure for Merchants

Kyma Pay provides merchants with GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoin payment processing services with a 0.15% fee, significantly lower than the 1.5% fees charged by traditional payment providers like Stripe. The system supports major stablecoins such as PYUSD, USDC, USDT, and USDDe, utilizing an AMM designed based on Orbital to enable efficient stablecoin swaps.

The project integrates the HTTP 402 payment protocol. When a customer attempts a purchase, a 402 status code is returned with payment information. The Coinbase x 402 Facilitator handles payment verification. The system also includes a stablecoin risk assessment feature, providing merchants with a risk score based on data such as reserve assets and audit history. This design aims to provide merchants with a more economical digital currency payment option.

TX Delay Insurance: Transaction Delay Insurance

TX Delay Insurance provides insurance against transaction delays on the EVM network. Users can purchase insurance for time-sensitive transactions and receive financial compensation if their transactions are delayed due to network congestion. The system records transaction broadcast and execution timestamps via an RPC proxy as proof of delay.

Insurance contracts allow users to purchase delay protection for specific transactions, with claims based on verifiable timestamp data. This mechanism is valuable for time-sensitive scenarios like DeFi operations and arbitrage trading, providing users with a tool to combat network uncertainty.

x 402-flash: Micropayment latency optimization

x402-flash addresses the latency issues inherent in the x402 micropayment standard through an escrow contract system. While traditional x402 requires blockchain transaction confirmation before responding to API requests, the flash solution allows clients to pre-lock funds in an escrow contract, enabling the server to respond immediately, accelerating the payment process through micro-insurance.

Actual payments are processed asynchronously in the background. If the client's balance is insufficient, the escrow contract automatically deducts the pre-deposited funds. This design reduces payment latency from 200 milliseconds to double-digit milliseconds, enabling high-frequency API calls. The project integrates Circle Paymaster and supports USDC for gas fees, streamlining the user experience.

Pika Vault: A cross-chain asset management vault

Pika Vault enables cross-chain asset management, allowing users to deposit and withdraw assets on any supported blockchain, while the vault maintains and rebalances portfolios across multiple chains. The system is based on the ERC-4626 standard and supports ERC-7540 asynchronous redemptions. Unlike solutions that rely on synthetic assets or complex bridges, Pika Vault uses native USDC and Circle CCTP for cross-chain transfers.

The architecture separates the control plane and the value plane, with LayerZero handling cross-chain coordination and Chainlink CCIP providing price data. The system supports qualified custodial addresses, meeting the regulatory requirements of institutional investors. This design enables true cross-chain asset management, avoiding the limitations of a single chain and the risks of synthetic assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move

TLDR Bitcoin faces pressure at $116,963 cost basis level where 3.75% of supply sits, potentially triggering a retest of $110,000 $3 billion in realized gains hit the market on August 16, causing Bitcoin to drop 1.9% to $114,707 Bitcoin’s Accumulation Trend Score dropped from 0.57 to 0.20, showing reduced HODLer buying activity September rate cut [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,359.99+0.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1326+0.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02741--%
Major
MAJOR$0.16298+2.51%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002911-5.17%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:04
RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings

RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings

BitcoinWorld RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings A significant shift is underway in the traditional financial world. The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has made a notable move, substantially increasing its RBC crypto investment. This development highlights a growing trend among major financial institutions embracing digital assets. It’s a clear signal of evolving perspectives on the future of finance. Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings In a move that has captured attention, the Royal Bank of Canada significantly boosted its holdings in Strategy shares. During the second quarter, RBC’s stake rose by approximately 16%. This increase took their total shares from 162,909 in the first quarter to an impressive 188,657. Crypto Briefing first reported this notable increase. Strategy is not just any company; it operates as a Bitcoin treasury firm. Additionally, it offers crucial business intelligence solutions. This makes RBC’s increased exposure particularly interesting, as it directly ties into the burgeoning digital asset space. Why is RBC Boosting its Crypto Investment? This recent surge in holdings isn’t an isolated event. Earlier this year, the Royal Bank of Canada openly expressed a sharpened focus on the cryptocurrency sector. Their reasoning was straightforward: they anticipated substantial growth in both Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and deal-making within the crypto industry. RBC’s strategy reflects a broader institutional recognition of crypto’s potential. Banks are now actively exploring ways to integrate digital assets into their portfolios and services. This proactive approach by a major player like RBC underscores a shift from skepticism to strategic engagement. What Does This RBC Crypto Investment Mean for the Market? The decision by the Royal Bank of Canada to expand its RBC crypto investment in a Bitcoin treasury company sends a powerful message. It signals increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin and the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem. Such moves can lend significant legitimacy to digital assets in the eyes of mainstream investors. Consider these key implications: Validation: Large banks investing directly validates the long-term viability of cryptocurrencies. Liquidity: Increased institutional participation can enhance market liquidity and stability. Precedent: RBC’s actions might encourage other traditional financial institutions to follow suit. This trend suggests that digital assets are moving from niche investments to integral components of diversified portfolios. The focus is shifting towards regulated and compliant ways for institutions to gain exposure. Navigating the Future of Finance with Digital Assets The Royal Bank of Canada’s strategic increase in Strategy shares is more than just a financial transaction. It represents a forward-looking perspective on the financial landscape. As traditional finance converges with the digital asset world, institutions like RBC are positioning themselves for future growth. This engagement also highlights the growing demand for specialized solutions like those offered by Bitcoin treasury companies. Businesses are increasingly looking for secure and efficient ways to manage their digital asset holdings. The Royal Bank of Canada’s move supports this evolving ecosystem, indicating a mature market. The journey into crypto for traditional banks involves careful navigation of regulatory frameworks and market volatility. However, the potential rewards, as identified by RBC, appear to outweigh the challenges. Their strategic RBC crypto investment is a testament to this evolving outlook. In conclusion, the Royal Bank of Canada’s substantial 16% increase in Strategy holdings marks a significant milestone. It underscores a clear strategic pivot towards digital assets, driven by anticipated growth in the crypto sector. This bold RBC crypto investment not only validates the importance of Bitcoin treasury solutions but also sets a precedent for broader institutional adoption. As major financial players continue to embrace this space, the future of finance looks increasingly digital. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the Royal Bank of Canada’s recent crypto investment?A1: The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) increased its holdings in Strategy shares by approximately 16% in the second quarter, reaching 188,657 shares from 162,909. Q2: What is ‘Strategy’ and why is it important?A2: Strategy is a Bitcoin treasury company that also provides business intelligence solutions. RBC’s investment in Strategy indicates a direct interest in Bitcoin and digital asset management. Q3: Why is RBC increasing its crypto holdings now?A3: RBC sharpened its focus on crypto earlier this year, citing expected growth in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and deal-making within the crypto industry. Q4: What does this mean for the future of institutional crypto adoption?A4: This move by a major bank like RBC signals increasing institutional confidence in cryptocurrencies, potentially encouraging more traditional financial institutions to explore digital asset integration. Q5: Is this a common trend among major banks?A5: While not every bank is investing directly, there’s a growing trend among major financial institutions to explore and engage with the digital asset space, reflecting a broader shift in financial strategy. Did you find this insight into RBC’s crypto move valuable? Share this article with your network and help spread awareness about the evolving landscape of institutional crypto adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping institutional adoption of digital assets. This post RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01645+1.41%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.019021-0.54%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0199+1.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1326+0.99%
Rubic
RBC$0.011029-0.34%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0635+1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 16:10
Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

PANews reported on August 19 that according to Marketscreener, Swedish crypto trading company Safello announced that it will launch the first physically-backed TAO exchange-traded product (ETP) in the European market.
Bittensor
TAO$353.62-0.77%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0011825+3.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: Why Fed Chair Drama Could Determine Next Major Move

RBC Crypto Investment: Royal Bank of Canada’s Astounding 16% Surge in Bitcoin Holdings

Swedish Crypto Trading Firm Safello to Launch Physically-Backed TAO ETP

South Korea Halts Crypto Credit Services to Safeguard Users

Google Bets Big on Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf with $3.2 Billion AI Infrastructure Deal