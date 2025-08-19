According to Whale Alert, Ripple executed the $606 million transfer on August 18, outside its usual monthly XRP unlock schedule.

The move has stirred debate among traders, as large Ripple-linked transactions often trigger concerns about supply pressure.

Some analysts argue the transfer could be tied to Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) operations or institutional settlement activity, suggesting a strategic reserve shift.

Others warn it may foreshadow direct selling, a recurring concern given Ripple’s history of managing vast XRP holdings.

READ MORE: SEC Delays Spot XRP ETF Decisions for Bitwise, CoinShares and 21Shares

XRP Price at Risk

The transaction comes as XRP briefly dipped below $3 before rebounding slightly. As of press time, the token traded at $3.06, down nearly 0.5% on the day and over 4% on the week.

Technically, XRP is testing critical levels. The token hovers above its 50-day SMA of $2.95, but remains far above its 200-day SMA at $1.93, highlighting vulnerability if short-term momentum fades. The RSI stands at 51, reflecting neutral market conditions.

For now, traders remain split: either Ripple’s move signals institutional demand ahead of potential ETF news — or it risks tipping XRP into another sell-off cycle.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Massive Ripple Transaction Sparks Fears of XRP Sell-Off appeared first on Coindoo.