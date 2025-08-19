Why is Crypto Down Today? Here’s What You Need To Know

Coincentral
2025/08/19 15:54
Capverse
CAP$0.06624+2.61%
SphereX
HERE$0.000353-24.89%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002911+0.72%

TLDR

  • Bitcoin trades at $115,902 after crypto market cap falls $75 billion to $3.86 trillion on August 19
  • Profit-taking after recent all-time highs and Federal Reserve policy concerns drive the selloff
  • Over $530 million in leveraged positions liquidated, including $124 million in Bitcoin trades
  • Japanese firm LibWork approves $3.4 million Bitcoin purchase while SEC delays three crypto ETFs
  • Market makers warn of further weakness through August despite institutional support

The cryptocurrency market faced pressure on August 19, 2025, with the total market capitalization dropping $75 billion to $3.86 trillion. Bitcoin currently trades at $115,902, maintaining support above the critical $115,000 level despite broader market weakness.

Source: TradingView

The decline follows a period of profit-taking after Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies reached new all-time highs. Investors have been locking in gains, creating selling pressure across the market.

Macroeconomic factors contributed to the selloff. Higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data, including a July Producer Price Index increase of 0.5% and retail sales growth of 1.2%, reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts in September.

The shift in monetary policy outlook made risk assets like cryptocurrency less attractive to investors. Traditional safer investments became more appealing as interest rate cut expectations diminished.

Leveraged position liquidations accelerated the market decline. Over $530 million in leveraged long positions were liquidated across the crypto market, including $124 million in Bitcoin and $184 million in Ethereum trades.

These forced sales created additional downward pressure on prices. The liquidations amplified market volatility and contributed to the broader selloff.

Market Predictions Show Caution

Polymarket odds suggest traders expect continued weakness through August. The most likely outcome for Bitcoin shows a 34% probability of closing below $111,000, while Ethereum faces a 43% chance of finishing near $4,800.

Singapore-based market maker Enflux noted the market faces conflicting forces. Strong institutional conviction exists alongside a lack of immediate retail participation.

Strategy Inc.’s additional 430 BTC purchase and VanEck’s $180,000 year-end Bitcoin target demonstrate institutional positioning for continued growth. However, retail-favored assets like XRP and DOGE remain capped by SEC delays on ETF approvals.

Derivatives positioning reflects market caution. QCP reported that perpetual funding rates turned negative over the weekend, a setup that preceded earlier market pullbacks.

Options skews now favor puts across maturities. This positioning suggests traders are hedging against further downside risk.

Institutional Activity Continues

Japanese construction firm LibWork Co. approved a ¥500 million ($3.4 million) Bitcoin purchase as a treasury asset. The company plans gradual purchases over coming months as an inflation hedge.

This move represents continued corporate Bitcoin adoption in Asia. The purchase decision came despite current market conditions.

The U.S. SEC delayed decisions on three major crypto ETFs, pushing review deadlines to October. The extensions affect ETFs from NYSE Arca, 21Shares, and Bitwise.

Source: TradingView

Technical analysis shows Bitcoin could drop toward $112,526 if the $115,000 support breaks. Alternatively, improved market conditions could push the price toward $120,000.

The total crypto market cap faces potential decline to $3.81 trillion if bearish trends continue. A recovery could target $3.94 trillion before reaching $4.01 trillion on stronger buying pressure.

Pump.fun emerged as the worst-performing token, falling 15% to $0.003074 with support at $0.002921.

The post Why is Crypto Down Today? Here’s What You Need To Know appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0467-6.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047-0.90%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1081+3.53%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25724-0.83%
XRP
XRP$3.0103+1.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13764+0.01%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10047-0.90%
SphereX
HERE$0.000353-24.89%
Particl
PART$0.1835+3.08%
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.29+0.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-2.88%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002911+0.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:59
Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

OKB is on the rise once again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.999-0.19%
OKB
OKB$127.24+11.26%
Aethir
ATH$0.03267+0.55%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 17:18

Trending News

More

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers