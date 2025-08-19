After ten years of consolidation, A shares will finally usher in a new round of bull market cycle after a triple blow

Dear readers:
We have previously shared our views on BTC's new asset attributes and after reaching a new high. At this time when the competitive landscape between China and the United States is undergoing drastic changes, we believe it is necessary to share our views on RMB assets.
Our core view is that we are about to enter the largest joint fiscal and monetary easing cycle between China and the United States since 2008. The main theme of this easing will be the synchronized recovery of the Chinese and American economies and the most intense competition in currency and international influence.
Among them, RMB assets, especially A-shares, will face a triple blow from capital, policy, and fundamental factors. After more than a decade of market fluctuations, A-shares now offer a similar price-performance ratio to Bitcoin at $28,000. For a long time to come, the main point of competition between China and the United States will be the proportion of international currency used, which will also be the main theme of the future global trend.
As of this writing, the total market capitalization of the RMB equity market (including H shares) is approximately 120 trillion RMB, while the total market capitalization of the US stock market is approximately 50 trillion USD. While the difference in size may be smaller than initially thought, there is still a significant disparity when comparing the combined economic size of China and the US (in terms of GDP, the US is approximately 1.5 times that of China). At this point, we observe the following facts:
We believe that during this easing cycle, there may be clear turning points in the aforementioned political, monetary and fundamental aspects. The gap between Chinese and US equity assets and liquidity that has accumulated over more than a decade may usher in a new trend of convergence and reduction. Increasing exposure to the RMB system can enhance our company's ability to cope with the impact of external events and provide a margin of error for our vision of becoming a long-term family office for high-net-worth LPs.
The A-share market is a typical purely RMB policy-driven market. Since 2015, it has experienced a 10-year cycle of deleveraging and clearing overcapacity, superimposed with a 7-year cycle of decoupling between Chinese and foreign capital starting in 2018. It can be said that the A-share market has been extremely liquidated for a full 10 years, and China's economic growth rate has also begun to accelerate since 2015.
At this moment, we believe that the huge opportunities facing A-shares, or Chinese assets in general, mainly come from the following facts and inferences from the policy, fundamental and capital perspectives :
In fact , our understanding is:
At the inferential level, we believe that within the general assumptions:
In summary, we believe we will witness a simultaneous economic boom in both China and the US before a heated war breaks out. China's capital market is facing a triple blow from policy, fundamentals, and funding, a situation not dissimilar to that facing Bitcoin in 2023. The biggest difference is that A-shares have already been consolidating for 10-15 years.
The A-share market has completed its first liquidity recovery at the index level. Future trends are expected to follow the same economic dynamics: commodities/high-end consumption -> industry trends/domestic unified market consumption -> industry trends. We anticipate that the potential for core stocks to trade within each industry trend and sector rally will range from 3-5 times, while the potential for reversal/high-growth stocks will be around 10 times. In principle, the current A-share index gaps are 2889-2863 and 3017-3000 (using the Shanghai Composite Index as an example). As of the date of this report, the Shanghai Composite Index is trading around 3400 points.