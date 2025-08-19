Illinois cracks down on crypto scams with new laws

Cryptopolitan
2025/08/19 17:10

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills creating first-of-their-kind cryptocurrency consumer protections in the Midwest.

The Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act establishes regulatory oversight and the Digital Asset Kiosk Act targets scam prevention. Illinois consumers also lost $272 million to crypto fraud in 2024.

Illinois tackles $272 million crypto fraud crisis with new legislation

FBI data reveals Illinois consumers lost $272 million in cryptocurrency fraud cases during 2024 alone. This figure makes crypto fraud the most common type of financial fraud affecting Illinois residents over the past year. The losses highlight the urgent need for protective measures as more people fall victim to cryptocurrency-related scams.

Governor Pritzker responded to this crisis by signing the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797) and Digital Asset Kiosk Act (SB2319). These bills create the first comprehensive cryptocurrency consumer protections in the Midwest region. The legislation addresses growing concerns about fraudulent activities in the digital asset space.

The timing coincides with federal deregulation efforts that have reduced consumer protections at the national level. Illinois lawmakers noted that the Trump Administration has stripped the IRS of authority to regulate decentralized crypto brokers. Federal legislation has been driven primarily by industry lobbying rather than consumer protection priorities.

Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) Secretary Mario Treto Jr. emphasized that these initiatives modernize consumer protection frameworks. The legislation prioritizes safety and security for Illinois residents while creating transparent marketplace conditions. State lawmakers designed the bills to keep bad actors out of the cryptocurrency market and also support legitimate businesses.

Crypto businesses face regulatory framework requirements

The Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act grants IDFPR authority to regulate and supervise digital asset exchanges and other cryptocurrency businesses operating in Illinois. Companies must now comply with customer protection standards that are similar to traditional financial services regulations. This includes mandatory investment disclosures, customer asset safeguards, and customer service standards.

Cryptocurrency businesses need to have adequate financial resources in order to operate effectively in the new landscape. Businesses need to have comprehensive procedures and frameworks for managing top-level operational risks like cybersecurity violations, fraud detection, and money laundering.

The law enforces strong consumer protection on a level with those of traditional banking and investment products. Companies are required to institute customer asset protection and issue transparent disclosure materials on investment risk. Customer service standards provide customers with proper advice when something is wrong with their digital asset purchases.

Firms have until July 1, 2027, to be registered with the IDFPR and meet all regulations. The time period provides existing firms with time to make changes to operations and new firms with a chance to establish compliant systems from the ground up. Registration includes extensive reporting requirements for business practices and customer protection policies.

Kiosk operators must register with 18% fee caps and fraud protections

The Digital Asset Kiosk Act imposes some obligations on cryptocurrency kiosk operators in Illinois. All such operators must register with IDFPR and file comprehensive reports of every kiosk location in the state. The registration program helps regulators monitor kiosk activity and ensure compliance with consumer protection laws.

Crypto kiosk transaction fees cannot go beyond 18% under new regulations, which cap fees to avoid consumers being charged excessive rates when they are not used to cryptocurrency prices. The cap is placed to ensure cost transparency and yet provide consumers with profitable business models.

New users feel their daily transaction limits of $2,500 at cryptocurrency kiosks are in place to prevent substantial losses through fraud. The limit particularly protects first-time users who may be tricked by scammers into investing large amounts of money initially. The daily limit allows genuine users to access services while limiting exposure to potential fraud.

Operators of kiosks have to provide complete refunds to scam victims who are new users of their machines. The refund mandate puts operators in charge of having good fraud prevention and detection systems. The protection is for new users who are most vulnerable to cryptocurrency scams.

Certain consumer protections like fraud victim refunds are effective on signing into law by the governor. The immediate impact protects current kiosk customers as operators prepare for full compliance measures.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04663-7.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10064-0.27%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.2539+4.42%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25806-0.72%
XRP
XRP$3.0167+1.49%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13765--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/19 17:01
BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10064-0.27%
SphereX
HERE$0.000353-24.89%
Particl
PART$0.1839+3.25%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.79+0.75%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00711-2.20%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002911+0.72%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/19 16:59
Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

OKB is on the rise once again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.03+0.04%
OKB
OKB$128.062+12.26%
Aethir
ATH$0.03272+0.76%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 17:18

Trending News

More

Exploring the Future of Investing: Top Upcoming Crypto Presales in 2025

BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why

Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Useless Coin price surges as smart money investors buy