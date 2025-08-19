Ethereum Spot ETFs See $197 Million Outflows as $6,000 Targets Loom

Key Insights:

  • Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $197M outflows, marking the second-largest in history.
  • Ethereum faces resistance of nearly $4,700 but remains above $4,200, showing resilience.
  • Wyckoff Phase D signals Ethereum’s potential rise to $6,000 after the accumulation phase.
coincu A confused Ethereum mascot watching a stream of 197 mill 68c3d19c 43c3 4cc2 b2ce 0eb0f22191ce 1Ethereum Spot ETFs See $197 Million Outflows as $6,000 Targets Loom

Ethereum (ETH) has experienced notable fluctuations as it approaches critical levels. Ethereum witnessed a significant development as its spot ETFs recorded substantial net outflows of $197 million.

Ethereum’s Spot ETF Outflows

Ethereum spot ETFs saw significant withdrawals recently, totaling $197 million on August 18. This marks the second-largest outflow in the history of Ethereum spot ETFs. On the other hand, Bitcoin ETFs experienced $122 million in net outflows. Bitwise ETF (BITB) was the only fund to register net inflows during this period. 

These outflows come amid a broader market trend of investors moving assets from Ethereum ETFs. This move raises questions about the potential future trends in the Ethereum market.

AD 4nXeiLvh2fgXNWF71sHAoj gYCDrmUZl6jvHsdob1t4dSEglRWah08Unyv2wBTuaF4OSNQu8qhFxHCL05jk38OkSoQqBwC1xg00dpeb7o3EE588rZ ubPnenRyID9y8gJLf eRB1e?key=Skf64vEKvWOjS tANQnqAQETH Spot ETFs | Source: X

Despite the outflows, Ethereum’s price remains above $4,200, maintaining a strong market position. This shift in ETF flows may indicate a cautious investor outlook.

Ethereum Rally Faces Resistance at $4.7K

Meanwhile, Ethereum recently faced resistance at the $4,700 mark, where its rally stalled. This resistance level is critical as it marks a key zone for Ethereum’s price action. 

Ethereum has recently approached its +1σ Active Realized Price, which is considered an overheated zone. The same level was a key rejection point earlier this year, and history shows that such price levels often coincide with local tops in Ethereum’s cycles.

AD 4nXeyK9Qs0VcPzYGoZI1SvwEsklu0ptxhj0AEQTQyfF9A IhsFpKPigZoDAETH Resistance Level | Source: X

Based on Cryptopolitan, Ethereum faces selling pressure around the $4,700 region, suggesting that the current resistance could limit short-term gains. This pattern of rejection from the $4,700 price level has been seen before, most notably in March 2024, where token saw similar pushback.

Ethereum $6,000 Target and Market Expectations

As Merlijn The Trader recently stated, Ethereum is entering a new phase. According to Wyckoff’s market cycle, Token has completed the accumulation phase and is now transitioning into markup mode. This suggests that Ethereum’s price could potentially rise to $6,000. 

Merlijn stated that Phase D is locked, and the accumulation is complete, signaling a strong push toward higher prices. If the market follows the projected patterns, the target of $6,000 could become a reality.

AD 4nXeEZVllFSdNy3zQ4Zx09YolAyRIIhOQLNCcH2DScVjYy16OoDJ4mJwAqdyliLTFNkvaM xOVNFJfAj9bnRD0YM0xwNInxyhrl9YIOJtGWqDIn0oPPDusRETH price Surge | Source: X

However, while the market shows promise, the current resistance at $4,700 remains an obstacle. As of press time, token price is $4,237.28, and its 24-hour trading volume is over $49 billion.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/ethereum-spot-etfs-see-197-million-outflows-as-6000-targets-loom/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Among the myriad of upcoming crypto presales, the one that stands out is Ozak AI, a fusion of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology that aims to revolutionize market analytics. Introducing Ozak AI—A Beacon in Crypto Presales Ozak AI, now in the final stages of its presale, is not just a regular token offering. It's a glimpse into the future of automated market insights powered by AI. The presale price of $OZ tokens is currently an accessible $0.005, with the potential to skyrocket to $2.80, offering ambitious 560x returns. The project has attracted substantial investment, amounting to over $1.95 million so far, indicative of its market confidence. With more than 150 million tokens already sold, Ozak AI could be a game-changer for both investors and the blockchain industry. Ozak AI's integration with Weblume and SINT platforms enhances its robustness, potentially setting it up as a significant player in the blockchain arena, comparable or even superior to established names like Solana and XRP. For deeper insights, watch this detailed discussion: Other Noteworthy Crypto Presales This Month While Ozak AI is the frontrunner, several other presales are catching the eyes of savvy investors: Layer Brett ($LBRETT): A Layer 2 solution promising faster transactions and lower fees, appealing especially to meme coin collectors and NFT aficionados. Remittix ($RTX): This innovative project aims to streamline cross-border payments and is set to expand financial services accessibility globally, certified by CertiK for its security. BlockDAG ($BDAG): Utilizing a DAG structure, this project is poised to enhance blockchain scalability and transaction speed, promising enterprise-level throughput. Market Prospects and Predictions for Future Growth The growing enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms coupled with strategic advancements in projects like Ozak AI signify a potent potential to outpace current market leaders. The aggressive pricing strategy of these presales underlines the high growth prospects, but as with any investment, they come with inherent risks tied to market volatilities. As the technology and financial landscapes evolve, these presales are expected to play a pivotal role in defining the next wave of blockchain innovation. For further information on Ozak AI, check out their official website, follow them on Twitter/X, or join their Telegram channel. Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
TLDR BitMine added 373,000 Ether tokens to reach 1.52 million ETH worth $6.6 billion Company stock dropped 14.2% in one week despite adding more cryptocurrency BitMine now holds 1.3% of total Ethereum supply, making it largest corporate ETH holder Company plans $24.5 billion stock sale to buy more Ether as part of “alchemy of 5%” [...] The post BitMine ETH Holdings Reach $6.6 Billion as Stock Price Falls 14%. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0,10064-0,27%
SphereX
HERE$0,000353-24,89%
Particl
PART$0,1839+3,25%
Ethereum
ETH$4 301,79+0,75%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00711-2,20%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002911+0,72%
Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

Bitcoin Price Settles at $115K After Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting, OKB Eyes New ATH: Market Watch

OKB is on the rise once again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,03+0,04%
OKB
OKB$128,062+12,26%
Aethir
ATH$0,03272+0,76%
