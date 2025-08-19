ChatGPT Go Arrives in India Offering Higher Usage Limits, Extended Memory

Coincentral
2025/08/19 18:21
Moonveil
MORE$0.10018-0.60%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00125+1.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.24%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0003-42.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00709-0.97%

TLDRs:

  • OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at ₹399, offering higher usage limits and extended memory.
  • India becomes a test market for regional pricing strategies to expand AI adoption.
  • ChatGPT Go features larger file uploads, more image generations, and increased message caps.
  • OpenAI focuses on growth and product refinement, postponing any IPO plans for now.

OpenAI has officially launched ChatGPT Go, a new subscription tier of its popular AI chatbot, in India, aiming to make advanced AI tools more accessible to a broader audience.

Priced at ₹399 (US$4.78), the tier introduces enhanced features such as higher message caps, extended memory, increased image generation, and larger file uploads, distinguishing it from the free version of ChatGPT.

Users in India can conveniently pay through UPI, reflecting OpenAI’s commitment to aligning with local payment preferences.

Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT

Affordable AI for Indian Users

The introduction of ChatGPT Go comes as part of OpenAI’s strategy to adopt regional pricing models, tailored to match local purchasing power. At ₹399, the subscription is nearly 80% cheaper than OpenAI’s existing Plus plan, which costs ₹1,999 per month.

This approach responds directly to user feedback in India, where many found the standard $20 subscription prohibitive and expressed interest in a lower-cost alternative.

OpenAI’s strategy mirrors the successful approaches of streaming platforms like Netflix, which have used localized pricing to expand in emerging markets. For the Indian market, the pricing appears well-calibrated: despite accounting for only 9.42% of global traffic, India now leads the world in monthly ChatGPT active users, surpassing even the United States in engagement levels. Analysts suggest that this market has substantial untapped potential, particularly when AI subscriptions are priced in line with local expectations.

India as a Strategic Test Market

By launching ChatGPT Go exclusively in India, OpenAI is treating the country as a proving ground for global AI product strategies. The goal is to gather user feedback before considering expansion to other regions.

India’s combination of a tech-savvy population, diverse use cases, and price sensitivity provides OpenAI with invaluable insights for tailoring AI offerings in other emerging markets with similar economic conditions and digital infrastructure.

The integration of UPI payments, for instance, reflects OpenAI’s commitment to making AI accessible in a manner that resonates with local users. This testing strategy could serve as a template for launching subscription tiers in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, where affordability and payment flexibility are critical factors for adoption.

Meeting Growing Demand for Advanced AI

The launch of ChatGPT Go coincides with India becoming a global hub for AI adoption.  OpenAI continues to innovate, offering more features and higher usage limits at an affordable price helps consolidate its position in the country’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem.

Users can now enjoy a more capable AI experience, whether for content generation, research, or creative tasks, without the limitations imposed by the free tier.

OpenAI’s Broader Vision

This move is part of OpenAI’s larger expansion strategy, which includes ongoing research, hardware development, and talent acquisition.

The company recently added executives from Meta, Tesla, and xAI to its leadership team and granted retention bonuses to a significant portion of its workforce, signaling a strong commitment to growth.

CEO Sam Altman has previously emphasized that while OpenAI continues to expand its offerings and capabilities, an IPO is not currently a priority, allowing the company to focus on operational excellence and innovation rather than public market pressures.

 

The post ChatGPT Go Arrives in India Offering Higher Usage Limits, Extended Memory appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+1.18%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05888+4.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.84%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05171+6.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.011931-4.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.24%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35026+3.64%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05757+5.67%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00125+1.62%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000789--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)