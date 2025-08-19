CryptoZoo Buyers Lose Major Battle Against Logan Paul in Federal Court

Coincentral
2025/08/19 17:58
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+1.18%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004632-0.62%

TLDR

  • Texas Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin recommended dismissing most of a class-action lawsuit against Logan Paul over his collapsed NFT project CryptoZoo
  • The commodity pool fraud claim was permanently rejected, with the judge calling the plaintiff’s arguments “dizzying”
  • Plaintiffs failed to show direct evidence linking Paul personally to their financial losses from CryptoZoo
  • Paul previously set aside $2.3 million to refund buyers 0.1 ETH each in exchange for not pursuing legal action
  • Paul has also filed a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Coffeezilla over CryptoZoo coverage

A Texas magistrate judge has recommended dismissing most claims in a proposed class-action lawsuit against YouTuber Logan Paul over his failed NFT project CryptoZoo. Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin advised an Austin federal court Thursday that plaintiffs had not established sufficient connections between Paul and their financial losses.

The lawsuit was filed in February 2023 by a group of CryptoZoo buyers. They accused Paul and co-defendants of orchestrating a “rug pull” by promising features and rewards that never materialized.

CryptoZoo was an NFT project that allowed users to purchase “egg” tokens that would “hatch” into animal characters. These animals could then be bred together to create hybrid NFTs for trading.

Griffin’s 75-page report concluded that 26 of the 27 claims against Paul should be eligible for amendment by plaintiffs. However, he recommended permanently dismissing one claim alleging commodity pool fraud.

The plaintiffs had argued that CryptoZoo NFTs functioned like option contracts. They claimed the mystery element of hatching eggs and breeding mechanics created contractual obligations for future delivery.

Commodity Pool Fraud Claim Rejected

Griffin noted that much of the complaint relied on “fragments of facts” rather than concrete evidence. He criticized attempts to “jam together two pieces of different puzzles in the vain hope of producing a final, cohesive product.”

The remaining 26 claims include fraud, unjust enrichment, negligence, breach of contract, and violations of state consumer laws. These allegations span multiple jurisdictions where CryptoZoo buyers purchased NFTs.

Griffin emphasized that legal precedent does not support the plaintiff’s approach to connecting Paul to the project’s failure. The court found insufficient evidence showing Paul’s direct involvement or personal benefit from CryptoZoo’s collapse.

Paul’s Refund Program and Legal Defense

The lawsuit also names CryptoZoo co-founders Eduardo Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum as defendants. Paul has maintained that the pair misled him, leading to the project’s ultimate failure.

In January 2023, Paul pledged to reimburse CryptoZoo buyers following public criticism. He set aside $2.3 million for refunds to address investor complaints about the failed project.

Claimants received 0.1 ETH compensation, roughly matching the original mint price from 2021. Recipients were required to agree not to pursue legal action against Paul or the project.

The refund program was Paul’s attempt to resolve disputes outside of court proceedings. However, the class-action lawsuit proceeded despite these settlement efforts.

Paul has also filed a separate defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Stephen Findeisen, known as Coffeezilla. The suit was filed June 27 in San Antonio, Texas District Court.

Paul alleges that Findeisen’s 2022 videos about CryptoZoo contained false statements portraying him as defrauding his audience. The defamation case seeks damages for alleged harm to Paul’s reputation.

The judge’s recommendation now awaits final approval from the federal court, which could dismiss the case unless plaintiffs successfully amend their claims with stronger evidence connecting Paul to their losses.

The post CryptoZoo Buyers Lose Major Battle Against Logan Paul in Federal Court appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+1.18%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05888+4.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.84%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05171+6.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.011931-4.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.24%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35026+3.64%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05757+5.67%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00125+1.62%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000789--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)