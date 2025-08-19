Dogecoin and Pengu lose steam while this hot altcoin emerges as a 2025 front-runner

Coin Journal
2025/08/19 17:51
NEAR
NEAR$2.526-3.25%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006648+1.54%
CROSS
CROSS$0.25854-2.01%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.032008-0.32%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03734+0.21%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009669-0.24%
  • Dogecoin stalls near $0.24–$0.25, analysts eye $0.19 head-and-shoulders setup.
  • Pengu dips to $0.0316, analysts see $0.025 as healthy correction before push.
  • Remittix (RTX) builds PayFi rails with cross-chain, low-fee settlement focus.

Momentum rotated hard this week. Dogecoin and Pengu both cooled after sharp runs, while Remittix (RTX) kept attracting fresh eyes thanks to a simple, tradable storyline: utility now, and another listing reveal tied to a public milestone.

Here’s the quick, human read with prices and what analysts are flagging.

Dogecoin: profit-taking under a familiar ceiling

The Dogecoin price sits around $0.222–$0.223 today, with liquidity still deep enough for larger tickets.

Traders keep highlighting the same decision band near $0.24–$0.25; repeated rejections there have made any breakout a “confirmation first” trade.

Analyst chatter reflects that caution.

A fresh CMC Community post mapped a potential head-and-shoulders on the 4-hour chart with a target near $0.19, a setup that aligns with the recent fade in momentum. In short, bulls need a clean reclaim before the next leg.

Pengu: cooling after the pop

PENGU changes hands near $0.0316 today, down on the session after a strong July–August stretch.

The token’s tie-in to the Pudgy Penguins brand keeps interest high, but the tape has been choppy as fast money trims risk.

On the sentiment front, analyst Ali noted that a dip toward $0.025 looked like a “healthy correction,” citing momentum drivers like ETF ad placements, Asia growth, and millions of toy sales as tailwinds useful context, even if price still needs to stabilize before another push.

Remittix (RTX): the 2025 front-runner with a date

Remittix is a PayFi project building low-fee, cross-chain rails that settle as money in bank accounts, a narrative that keeps winning when markets get picky.

Two things stand out right now: the team has said it will reveal the name of its second centralized-exchange listing when the raise hits $22M.

On the site today, RTX shows 608 million tokens sold. Pricewise, the team has the token at $0.0969 right now, still under a dollar, and easy to size for many portfolios.

 

Why RTX keeps landing on watchlists:

  • Under-$1 entry: dashboard flags Next Price $0.0987, keeping unit costs low for position sizing.
  • Dated product milestone: Wallet beta on Sept 15, 2025, with Ethereum + Solana support confirmed in press.
  • Payments utility: crypto-to-bank payouts highlighted across 30+ countries in the beta notes.

If you’re sanity-checking the setup: Dogecoin and Pengu have clear technical hurdles and are digesting gains; Remittix pairs a real-world payments use case with a near-term, public trigger.

When timelines drive flows, catalysts often create their own liquidity window.

Where the smart money’s looking

For Dogecoin, let price confirm above the well-telegraphed resistance. For Pengu, stabilization after the pullback is key before chasing.

And for RTX, the mix of utility + a dated reveal keeps it on 2025 shortlists, especially with that $0.0969 handle and 608M tokens sold already visible on the dashboard.

If the raise milestone hits and the listing name drops, expect a proper discovery phase.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

The post Dogecoin and Pengu lose steam while this hot altcoin emerges as a 2025 front-runner appeared first on CoinJournal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+1.18%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05888+4.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.84%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05171+6.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.011931-4.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.24%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35026+3.64%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05757+5.67%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00125+1.62%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000789--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)