Ripple Awaits U.S. Bank License and XRP ETF Approval in October

2025/08/19 18:18
Ripple Awaits U.S. Bank License and XRP ETF Approval in October

October 2025 is shaping up to be a defining month for Ripple, with two major regulatory decisions set to land at the same time. Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan says it could be “make-or-break” for the company, as both the SEC’s verdict on XRP ETFs and Ripple’s U.S. national banking license application are due.

SEC Delays Push XRP ETFs Into October

The U.S. SEC recently extended the review period for several spot XRP ETF applications, which were initially scheduled for August. Issuers like Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, CoinShares, WisdomTree, Canary Capital, and Franklin Templeton are all waiting for approval. With the commission allowed only one 60-day delay, October is now the final deadline.

  • October 18 for Grayscale’s filing
  • October 19 for 21Shares
  • October 20 for Bitwise
  • October 24–25 for others like Canary Capital and WisdomTree

This means the SEC must deliver a decision by mid-to-late October. An approval would be groundbreaking, offering institutional investors a regulated path into XRP and potentially driving adoption and liquidity. A rejection, however, would be a setback for Ripple’s push into traditional markets.

XRP Price Impact

Following the SEC’s postponement of ETF decisions, XRP fell below the $3 mark, erasing its August gains and raising short-term bearish sentiment among traders. On-chain analyst Ali Martinez warned that XRP’s slip below the $3 support level increases the risk of a deeper correction. He highlighted that if XRP doesn’t quickly reclaim $3.30, it could fall further, with the next downside targets around $2.60 or even $2.

Ripple’s Banking License Review

At the same time, Ripple is awaiting a decision on its U.S. national banking license, filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). While the OCC outlines a 120-day review timeline, putting the deadline in late October, analysts suggest the process may not be that straightforward.

Crypto analyst JD argued that a realistic timeframe for approval is closer to 12–18 months, noting that the 120-day guideline is more procedural than practical. Still, should Ripple secure the license, it would become a federally regulated trust bank, enhancing its credibility and allowing RLUSD reserves to be held directly with the Federal Reserve.

FAQs

Which XRP ETF applications are awaiting SEC approval?

Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, WisdomTree, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton filed spot XRP ETFs.

What happens if the SEC approves XRP ETFs?

Approval would open regulated access for institutions, boosting XRP adoption, liquidity, and price prospects.

How could Ripple’s banking license impact the company?

A U.S. banking license lets Ripple hold reserves at the Fed, adding trust, regulation, and financial credibility.

What risks does XRP face before October decisions?

XRP risks further drops if it stays under $3.30, with bearish targets near $2.60 or even $2.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/ripple-awaits-u-s-bank-license-and-xrp-etf-approval-in-october/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

