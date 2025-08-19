VET Holders Smash Quorum on Hayabusa Vote, Paving Way for Key VeChain Upgrades in 2025

Crypto News Flash
2025/08/19 17:54
VeChain
VET$0.02376-0.66%
VeThor Token
VTHO$0.001892-0.21%
  • Quorum for Hayabusa vote hit in five hours, shifting VeChain to Delegated Proof of Stake.
  • New model links VTHO rewards to VET staking, aiming at lower inflation and stronger stability.

VeChain announced that quorum for the Hayabusa vote was secured within just five hours of its launch on August 18. The swift response from the VET community marked the beginning of a major shift in the network’s governance and reward system.

As CNF has reported, the upcoming upgrade will replace the existing Proof of Authority with Delegated Proof of Stake. While the current model uses a small group of authority nodes, the new framework introduces validators and delegators, placing voting and security into a larger group of participants.

Validators will now be rewarded at a 2x multiplier, while X-Node Delegators and Economic Node Delegators will earn 1.5x and 1x rates, respectively. This reward system aims at encouraging greater participation and discouraging greater issuance of tokens across the network.

Reduced VTHO Inflation Through Dynamic Rewards

One of Hayabusa’s core updates is VTHO generation. Previously, all VET holders passively received VTHO, but the new configuration limits rewards only to those who stake or delegate their tokens. This change aims at directly linking rewards to active participation in securing the chain.

The revised model reduces VTHO creation, minimizing inflationary pressure and supporting VeChain’s overall economic mechanics. It is a step towards sustainability by linking output with participation rather than automated distribution. VeChain stressed,

The Hayabusa testnet will be rolled out in early September, and full integration into the mainnet is aimed at the end of December 2025, establishing a clear timeline towards adoption of the new model.

The VeChain team said,

This reflects the push to strengthen both decentralization and token stability with the backing of VET holders.

Altcoin Rally Hints at Possible VET Upside

In a separate development, CNF reported that Crypto.com has collaborated with VeChain Foundation to include custody service offerings for VET and VTHO. This presents regulated protection for business ventures and high-net-worth investors, with integrated governance, insurance, and multi-user access facilitations.

Sunny Lu, VeChain’s chief executive, noted the partnership is a step towards mainstream adoption. Institutions may now employ custody infrastructure compliant with established security standards in order to manage holdings on the VeChainThor chain.

At the moment, VET is trading at $0.02345, representing a 0.55% decrease in the last 24 hours. Swallow Academy noted in an X post that a future altcoin rally would even propel VET when momentum gains pace.

Technical observers are viewing the 200-day exponential moving average at $0.267 as the next significant hurdle. If the buyers are able to push the price above this level, predictions point toward targets between $0.03 and $0.075, hinting at a strong growth potential on the horizon.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+1.18%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05888+4.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.84%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05171+6.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.011931-4.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.24%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35026+3.64%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05757+5.67%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00125+1.62%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000789--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)