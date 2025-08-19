“Want to Be Japan’s Circle,” Says JPYC, Japan’s First Stablecoin Issuer

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:28
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1779+0.79%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004921-1.56%
Triathon
GROW$0.0103+0.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001949+13.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.10%

JPYC Inc., a Tokyo-based fintech, has secured regulatory approval to issue Japan’s first yen-denominated stablecoin and will launch a new issuance and redemption platform dubbed “JPYC X” in the coming weeks.

The announcement marks a breakthrough for Japan’s digital asset industry as it adapts to new legislation designed to bring stablecoins under financial regulation.

Japan’s First Licensed Yen Stablecoin

In Tuesday afternoon’s press conference, the company said it received registration as a “funds transfer service provider” under Japan’s amended Payment Services Act, enabling it to issue the electronic money token directly backed by yen.

JPYC will issue the token on Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon, using a non-custodial model where users hold their own assets. Identity verification will rely on Japan’s My Number card IC chip, offering stringent KYC and low costs. Authorities can block transactions flagged as potentially illicit through formal court or police requests.

Japanese government bonds and trust deposits will primarily back the stablecoin, with authorities holding over 101% reserves. JPYC projects gross profits of around ¥5 billion ($34 million) annually for every ¥1 trillion ($6.8 billion) issued, primarily from bond yields.

The company will initially allocate 80% of its reserves to government bonds and 20% to deposits, potentially shifting toward longer-term bonds later.

Stablecoin on Barcode Payments

The token will initially target domestic users, as KYC requires a My Number card, excluding overseas residents. Potential users include institutional investors, hedge funds, family offices, and sophisticated individuals.

Possible applications include trade settlement, remittances, and DeFi integration. JPYC has already conducted demonstrations of barcode payments at convenience stores and expects POS system integration from next year.

Developers can access free Node.js and Python SDKs to integrate payment functions into e-commerce sites with minimal coding, even through AI tools like ChatGPT.

Yen-pegged Stablecoin Market Poised to Grow

JPYC estimates the yen stablecoin market could expand to ¥40–83 trillion ($270–560 billion) in the next five years, driven partly by carry trade demand. Its issuance target is to grow from tens of billions to trillions of yen, with a long-term goal of ¥10–100 trillion.

Under its second-tier license, the company currently faces a regulatory cap of ¥1 million per day for issuance and redemption. To enable larger-scale corporate use, JPYC plans to pursue a first-tier license in consultation with regulators.

Founded in 2019, JPYC first offered “JPYC Prepaid” in 2021 and later secured registration as a third-party prepaid issuer. The company is now phasing out the prepaid payment service, which caps circulation at approximately ¥3.5 billion ($24 million).

To achieve its new license, JPYC X submitted more than 200 documents to regulators and strengthened systems for AML, CFT, and risk management. Users will migrate to JPYC X, where issuance and redemption fees will remain free initially to encourage adoption. The platform caps daily issuance and redemption at ¥1 million ($6,800) per person, while peer-to-peer wallet transfers remain unlimited.

JPYC employs 25 staff and has six directors, including outside crypto, law, and accounting experts. Circle, issuer of USDC, invested in the firm in 2021, alongside Japanese and international venture capital.

The company is preparing for a Series B fundraising round to accelerate scale, licensing, and overseas expansion. Chief Executive Noritaka Okabe said at the press conference the goal is to “become Japan’s Circle.”

JPYC’s Next Focus: Scaling Utility

JPYC X will go live within weeks. Among its upcoming priorities are integration with major wallets and payments providers and expanding retail use cases.

Unlike crypto assets, yen stablecoins are treated as cash equivalents in corporate accounting, lowering the hurdle for adoption. That positioning and regulatory clarity could establish JPYC as the trusted issuer of Japan’s first fully regulated digital yen.

The post “Want to Be Japan’s Circle,” Says JPYC, Japan’s First Stablecoin Issuer appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/want-to-be-japans-circle-says-jpyc-japans-first-stablecoin-issuer/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+1.18%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05888+4.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.84%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05171+6.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.011931-4.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.24%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35026+3.64%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05757+5.67%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00125+1.62%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000789--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)