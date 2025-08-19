Discover GENIUS Act: the new USA law on stablecoins that changes everything

The GENIUS Act, signed by President Trump on July 18, marks the direct entry of the United States into the regulation of stablecoins, launching the public call by the American Treasury to identify innovative tools against financial risks related to digital assets.
The GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins) is the first major federal step on stablecoins in the USA. From July 18, 2024, the provision regulates stablecoins intended for payments, defining precise responsibilities both for issuers and for the regulatory authorities. The central focus concerns the management and monitoring of risks of illicit uses, such as money laundering through crypto.
The Dipartimento del Tesoro degli Stati Uniti has opened a public consultation on methods, strategies, and techniques to identify and reduce illicit finance risks linked to crypto. Everyone, from individuals to industry operators and think tanks, can submit suggestions by October 17. The stated goal is to integrate the leadership americana in the digital asset sector, creating advanced control tools.
According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on X, this feedback will be “essential for the implementation of the law and the strengthening of the USA’s position in crypto.”
The GENIUS Act complements traditional controls with a request for targeted solutions on some key issues:
After the closure of the consultation, the Treasury will analyze the proposals and prepare a detailed report for the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee.
The mechanism of the GENIUS Act is clear: the regulation on stablecoins will come into effect, in practice, 18 months after the signing — therefore, around January 2026 — or 120 days after the definition and publication of the operational rules by the US Treasury and Federal Reserve, if this phase concludes earlier.
This detail is fundamental: the long transitional phase will serve to gather suggestions, identify valid technical tools, and update the protocols with the evolution of the market, without rushing through the stages too quickly.
The timeline was also chosen to prevent the stablecoin issue from becoming a subject of electoral controversy on crypto ahead of the midterm elections of 2026. The law, in fact, will be fully implemented only after that date, according to analysts.
GENIUS Act is not an isolated case: it is part of the “crypto week” promoted by the Republicans last July. The House of Representatives also approved two other key projects:
Both are now under review by the Senate, which will be operational again in September. The Senate Banking Committee has already stated it will prioritize its own version of the CLARITY Act before October.
With the GENIUS law, the United States is positioning itself to become the new global standard in stablecoin regulation. Crypto companies will have to adapt to increasingly intelligent controls, and the entire ecosystem could benefit from clear rules, attracting more investments and innovation. However, the process has just begun, and much will depend on the feedback that the Treasury will receive by October 17.