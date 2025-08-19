Bernstein predicts that the crypto bull market will continue until 2027: BTC can reach $150,000 to $200,000 within a year

PANews reported on August 19 that analysts at Wall Street brokerage firm Bernstein said that the current crypto bull market may continue until 2027, driven by US policy support and growing institutional adoption.

Analysts predict that the price of Bitcoin will reach $150,000 to $200,000 in the next year, and the bull market will extend to Ethereum, Solana and DeFi tokens, driving capital inflows to trading platforms and stablecoin issuers.

Bernstein raised its target share prices for Coinbase, Robinhood, and Circle to $510, $160, and $230, respectively, noting that these companies have long-term growth potential in terms of trading volume growth, product expansion, and stablecoin supply.