Chamath Palihapitiya Returns with $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi and AI Sectors

TLDR

Chamath Palihapitiya filed for a $250 million SPAC called American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp A, targeting AI, DeFi, defense, and energy sectors

The SPAC will trade under ticker AEXA on NYSE and has 24 months to find a merger partner

Palihapitiya believes DeFi’s next phase involves closer integration with traditional finance, citing Circle’s success as evidence

The new SPAC structure excludes warrants and requires founder shares to vest only if stock rises 50% above $10 IPO price

This marks Palihapitiya’s return to SPACs after shuttering two vehicles in 2022 due to failed merger attempts

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has filed for a new $250 million special purpose acquisition company after a two-year absence from blank-check firms. The American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp A aims to merge with companies in artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, defense robotics, and energy sectors.

The filing with the SEC on Monday outlines plans to offer 25 million shares at $10 each. The SPAC will trade under ticker AEXA on the New York Stock Exchange with Banco Santander leading the offering.

Social Capital managing partner Steven Trieu will serve as CEO while Palihapitiya takes the chairman role. The company has committed $1.75 million in a private placement that closes alongside the IPO.

Palihapitiya identified these sectors as crucial for maintaining US global leadership. He emphasized that innovation in these areas requires sustained private funding and public market access for technology firms.

The venture capitalist has long supported digital assets but now focuses on DeFi’s evolution. He believes the next development phase involves stronger connections between traditional markets and blockchain-based systems.

DeFi Integration with Traditional Finance

Circle’s recent public listing serves as evidence of this trend according to the filing. The stablecoin issuer demonstrated how decentralized finance can reduce friction and provide customer value by bypassing traditional intermediaries.

Palihapitiya and Trieu acknowledge that crypto and stablecoin mainstream acceptance has progressed slower than expected. However, they view this path as inevitable based on current market developments.

The SPAC structure differs from previous models by excluding warrants for early buyers. Founder shares will only vest if the stock price rises at least 50% above the $10 IPO price.

This design aims to better align sponsor interests with shareholders. Palihapitiya warned retail investors about high risks and potential total investment loss.

Previous SPAC Track Record

The venture capitalist earned the “SPAC King” nickname during the 2020-2021 boom when he raised 10 blank-check firms. His track record shows mixed results with successful mergers including SoFi Technologies but also four failed vehicles.

He shuttered two large SPACs in 2022 after failing to identify suitable merger partners. High-profile listings like Virgin Galactic and Clover Health faced intense market scrutiny.

Market Recovery Signs

The new vehicle launches as SPAC markets show recovery with over $16 billion raised across 81 deals this year according to SPAC Research. This represents increased investor appetite for blank-check companies.

Palihapitiya previously declared crypto “Dead in America” in 2022, criticizing former SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s enforcement actions. The regulatory environment has since shifted under new leadership with Paul Atkins creating a Crypto Task Force.

The SPAC has 24 months from listing to complete a merger or face liquidation under standard SPAC rules.

The post Chamath Palihapitiya Returns with $250M SPAC Targeting DeFi and AI Sectors appeared first on CoinCentral.