Illinois Signs Cryptocurrency Consumer Protection Bill

PANews
2025/08/19 18:22
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04005-0.37%

PANews reported on August 19th that according to Decrypt, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Digital Asset and Consumer Protection Act (SB1797) and the Digital Asset Self-Service Kiosk Act (SB2319), becoming the first state in the Midwest to implement comprehensive cryptocurrency user protection measures. The new laws empower state regulators to oversee exchanges and wallet providers, while requiring businesses to implement cybersecurity and anti-fraud measures and setting consumer service standards.

SB2319 also mandates registration for cryptocurrency ATM operators, caps transaction fees at 18%, limits daily transactions for new users to $2,500, and provides full refunds to victims of scams. Some provisions take effect immediately, requiring businesses to complete registration by July 1, 2027. The governor criticized the Trump administration for allowing the crypto industry to set federal policy and emphasized the importance of state legislation for investor and consumer protection. Data shows that Illinois residents lost $272 million to cryptocurrency scams in 2024, ranking fifth nationwide in the number of related complaints.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01429-1.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+1.18%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05888+4.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00188-0.84%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05171+6.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.011931-4.02%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.24%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35026+3.64%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05757+5.67%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00125+1.62%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000789--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)