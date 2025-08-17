Centrifuge Hits $1B in TVL, Driven by RWA Token Boom, Says CEO

2025/08/17 21:00
The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector continues to advance with promising growth in real-world assets (RWA). Centrifuge, a prominent player in the blockchain industry bridging DeFi and traditional finance, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $1 billion in total value locked (TVL) in real-world assets. This development highlights an increasing trend where traditional and institutional investors are turning towards blockchain solutions to enhance their operations and investment strategies.

Centrifuge’s Pioneering Growth

Centrifuge’s recent accomplishment marks an important milestone in the integration of blockchain technology with traditional finance. By achieving over $1 billion TVL in RWAs, Centrifuge underlines the robust institutional demand for blockchain solutions that can offer tangible benefits such as improved liquidity and secure, transparent transactions. The platform enables businesses to finance their real-world assets through DeFi, thereby unlocking liquidity that otherwise remains tied up in long-term receivables or inventory.

Institutional Demand For DeFi Innovations

The rise in Centrifuge’s TVL is indicative of a broader trend where DeFi is no longer viewed just as a playground for retail crypto enthusiasts but as a serious investment avenue for institutional players. Real-world assets, including real estate, invoices, and even music royalties, are being increasingly tokenized on the blockchain, offering a more streamlined and efficient way to handle traditional assets. This blossom of activity signifies a shift towards more regulatory and technologically mature frameworks in the blockchain space, which are becoming increasingly appealing to institutional investors.

Future Implications for Blockchain and Traditional Finance

The success of platforms like Centrifuge could potentially redefine the narratives around cryptocurrency and blockchain. The essential benefit of integrating RWAs into DeFi highlights blockchain’s capability beyond mere currency or speculative asset functions. Moreover, this success could drive further innovation, adoption, and regulatory clarity in the sector, eventually leading to more robust financial markets integrated with blockchain technology.

In conclusion, Centrifuge’s accomplishment of exceeding $1 billion in TVL through RWAs is a testament to the growing confidence and interest from the traditional financial sector in blockchain technology. As DeFi continues to evolve and integrate with real-world assets, it sets the stage for a new era of finance, characterized by inclusivity, innovation, and interconnected global markets.

This article was originally published as Centrifuge Hits $1B in TVL, Driven by RWA Token Boom, Says CEO on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges.
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

