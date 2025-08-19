Tether appoints Bo Hines, former executive director of the White House Crypto Council, as strategic advisor

PANews reported on August 19th that Tether, the world's largest digital asset company, announced the appointment of Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor, responsible for digital assets and US market strategy. Hines, who previously served as Executive Director of the White House Cryptocurrency Council during the Trump administration, will assume the role immediately, assisting Tether in advancing US market expansion and core strategies. Hines has extensive experience in public policy, law, and the private sector, having promoted innovative initiatives such as stablecoin regulatory frameworks and government-blockchain collaboration. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that this appointment demonstrates the company's deep commitment to and investment in the US market, having already invested nearly $5 billion in the US ecosystem.