Michael Saylor’s Latest Tweet Reaffirms Bitcoin Commitment as Strategy Expands Stack

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:41
Stride
STRD$0,0973-%12,73
STRK
STRK$0,1338-%1,40
Bitcoin
BTC$115.505,74-%0,03
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04547-%8,87
Moonveil
MORE$0,10004-%0,58
Bitcoin
Michael Saylor’s Latest Tweet Reaffirms Bitcoin Commitment as Strategy Expands Stack

Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor has once again made it clear he has no plans to walk away from the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

The Strategy executive chairman published a striking AI-generated image of himself portrayed as a warrior, accompanied by the words “Bitcoin Forever” — a phrase that has become synonymous with his unwavering stance on the asset.

The message came just as Bitcoin slipped back toward the $115,000 level, testing investor confidence. For Saylor, however, the downturn only reinforces his conviction that holding BTC remains the ultimate strategy.

More Bitcoin for Strategy

Alongside his latest post, Saylor revealed that Strategy had purchased another 430 BTC, spending about $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per coin. This brings the firm’s Bitcoin reserves to a staggering 629,376 BTC, worth over $72 billion at current market value.

Despite volatility, Strategy has delivered a year-to-date Bitcoin yield of 25.1% to shareholders, according to the company. The only entity with a larger position in BTC is BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), but among corporations, Strategy continues to hold the top spot with its aggressive accumulation strategy.

A Treasury Built on Bitcoin

Saylor’s firm has pioneered the use of corporate securities to fund BTC acquisitions. Its lineup now includes products such as MSTR, STRC, STRK, STRF, and STRD — all designed to give investors exposure to Bitcoin-backed instruments while fueling Strategy’s relentless buying spree.

With Saylor’s latest vow and a fresh round of purchases, Strategy is signaling that its bet on Bitcoin is not just a temporary play but a long-term mission. For Saylor, every dip in price appears to be another chance to double down on what he calls the “forever asset.”

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

telegram

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/michael-saylors-latest-tweet-reaffirms-bitcoin-commitment-as-strategy-expands-stack/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0,0208-%0,47
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01429-%1,31
Major
MAJOR$0,16268+%1,18
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05888+%4,63
Notcoin
NOT$0,00188-%0,84
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0,05171+%6,35
Wink
LIKE$0,011931-%4,02
Sleepless AI
AI$0,119-%1,24
Sologenic
SOLO$0,35026+%3,64
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0,05757+%5,67
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0,00125+%1,62
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,0000000789--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)