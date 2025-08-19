XRP Price Forecast: Massive Whale Buying in Ripple and This Under-$0.005 Coin Signals Bull Run Ahead

The crypto market is heating up, and big money is making its moves early. Fresh data from on-chain analytics shows massive whale buying in Ripple (XRP)—a sign that some of the most deep-pocketed investors are positioning ahead of the next market surge. But XRP isn’t the only asset attracting these heavy hitters. A fast-rising meme coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), priced under $0.005, is also seeing a wave of accumulation that could point to a major bull run on the horizon.

Ripple (XRP) Whales Make Their Move

With the SEC lawsuit finally wrapped, XRP’s path looks cleaner, and whales are leaning in. On Aug. 8, 2025, the SEC ended its case against Ripple, closing one of crypto’s longest legal overhangs. Fresh on chain reads point to renewed whale accumulation supporting price on dips and rebuilding momentum, with analytics desks highlighting multi-hundred-million-dollar whale adds in recent weeks. From today’s levels, a run to $10 would be roughly a 217% move, an ambitious but plausible bull case target if net whale inflows persist, liquidity deepens, and network activity keeps trending up. The near term checklist is simple: sustained whale accumulation, healthier exchange order books, and rising active addresses/settlement volumes. With the legal fog lifted and bigger buyers returning, the forecast tilts optimistic: momentum plus cleaner fundamentals could set the stage for XRP’s next marquee leg toward double digits.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Underdog Gaining Big Attention

While XRP remains a top-tier altcoin, a surprising contender has been catching whale interest, Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Still in stage 10 of its presale at just $0.0019, LILPEPE has already raised over $18.9 million and sold more than 12.5 billion tokens. That scale of funding, at such an early stage, has made it one of the most talked-about presales of the year. What’s driving the buzz isn’t just hype; it’s utility. LILPEPE is building its own Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain tailored specifically for meme coins, offering ultra-fast transactions, rock-bottom fees, and anti-sniper-bot protection to ensure fair token launches. This is paired with a meme-focused Launchpad, designed to give the next wave of viral coins a dedicated, high-performance platform. The project is CertiK-audited, giving investors confidence in its security, and it’s already listed on CoinMarketCap, increasing visibility ahead of its public exchange debut. Add in a massive $777,000 giveaway—with 10 winners set to receive $77,000 worth of tokens each—and it’s easy to see why community engagement has exploded.

Why Whale Activity Matters

Whales usually signal what happens to the market next. Their big purchases can shift momentum, bringing in retail traders, and send prices soaring in a flash. When you see whale accumulation in multiple high-potential assets at once, it often means they’re anticipating a broader market rally. In this case, both XRP and LILPEPE are benefiting from whale interest, but for different reasons. XRP’s appeal comes from its established position, growing use cases, and legal clarity. LILPEPE’s attraction lies in its ground floor entry point, ambitious Layer 2 infrastructure, and viral marketing approach. If the market enters full bull run mode, whales know these are the types of plays—one established, one explosive—that can deliver outsized returns.

Setting the Stage for the Next Bull Run

Historically, whale activity ramps up just before a sharp market leg higher. With Ripple showing breakout potential and Little Pepe preparing for its mainnet launch later this year, the timing could align perfectly for a dual surge. For XRP, breaking above key resistance levels could open the door to double digit price targets. For LILPEPE, even a modest rally post-listing could deliver multiples on presale entries, especially if its Layer 2 chain gains rapid adoption from the meme coin community.

Final Thoughts

The combination of whale buying in Ripple (XRP) and the early accumulation of Little Pepe (XRP) sends a clear message: big players are positioning for a significant market move. While XRP offers the stability and track record of a top-10 crypto, LILPEPE offers the asymmetric upside of a high-growth newcomer. In 2025’s competitive market, those who spot these patterns early often have the best chance of capturing life changing gains. With both coins gaining momentum simultaneously, this could be the signal savvy investors have been waiting for.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.