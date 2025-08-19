Breaking: Tether Appoints Bo Hines as Strategic Advisor in Bid to Strengthen U.S. Compliance

Tether has announced the appointment of Bo Hines as its Strategic Advisor for Digital Assets and U.S. Strategy. This is the company’s latest bid to strengthen its grip in the US market after President Donald Trump signed the first federal crypto law into effect.

Tether Brings on Bo Hines to Lead  U.S. Expansion

In a recent release, Tether confirmed the appointment of Bo Hines, who served as Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council under President Trump. His role will be to guide the company’s entry into the U.S. market, helping it navigate compliance, policy, and institutional partnerships. 

At the White House, Hines played a central role in advancing innovation-driven policies, creating clearer rules for stablecoin issuers. He also helped ensure consumer protection while promoting blockchain adoption.

Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino hailed the appointment as a “once in a century” step. He emphasized that Hines’ deep understanding of legislation will be critical as the company targets the world’s largest financial market. 

While Hines’ political and regulatory background makes him a strong asset, his decision to join Tether may raise eyebrows. The company has had its share of regulatory battles, including a 2021 settlement with the New York Attorney General. Critics argue Tether’s offshore structure makes U.S. compliance uncertain, even with the GENIUS Act in place

Tether Makes Compliance and Strategy Move Amid New Legislation

Earlier last month, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law governing the crypto sector. The bill introduces a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers, including Tether, Circle, and Ripple. 

Hines said he was motivated to join Tether because he believes the company can help set the standard for compliance and stability.

I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” he remarked. “I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment, helping to deliver an ecosystem of products that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the U.S. market.

Tether has already funneled close to $5 billion into the U.S. economy. It now plans a dual-track approach. Paolo Ardoino hinted at plans to launch a U.S.-specific stablecoin. They will also ensure its flagship USDT remains fully compliant under the “foreign issuer” pathway of the GENIUS Act.

His appointment signals that Tether is preparing to comply with U.S. law while playing a leading role in shaping the domestic crypto ecosystem. Tether’s bet on Hines suggests the company is ready to balance compliance with growth.

