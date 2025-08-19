Ripple (XRP) vs. Cardano (ADA): Which Altcoin Has Greater Upside Potential?

2025/08/19 18:48
We are arguably entering the final phase of this bull market cycle. Altcoins are possibly primed to go much higher. Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) are crowd favourites, but which has the most upside potential?

$XRP still following downward trajectory

Source: TradingView

The short-term time frame for $XRP reveals that the price has generally been following a downward trajectory since the $3.66 all-time high in July. Currently, the price is seeking to get above a resistance level. If it does so, it could break through the mini down trend (faint dotted line) and get back to the main downtrend line. A rejection from here (or the mini trendline) could take the price back first to $2.90, and then to the horizontal support on the chart of $2.73.

$XRP at excellent level for a bounce

Source: TradingView

The daily chart illustrates how the current $XRP price could be an excellent level for a bounce. $3.02 is a good horizontal support level, and if the price can hold here, while the Stochastic RSI indicators come down to the bottom, a decent reset will have occurred.

If there is some trouble in the stock market later this week, $2.95 is another good support level, while $2.73 would be the last ditch support before making a lower low.

$ADA high time frame trend break

Source: TradingView

The daily chart for $ADA reveals a high time frame break of trend, which is nothing to be sneered at. It can be seen that the price broke through this major trend line that stretches back to December 2024, and is now consolidating above, having retested and confirmed the break.

Not too far overhead is the psychological resistance level of $1. Breaking through this could see the price climb to the next big resistance at $1.19.

$ADA - 3 resistance levels to go

Source: TradingView

The 2-week chart for $ADA shows just how important this break of trend is. This would hopefully now supply the momentum to break the $1 resistance. If the bulls can also take advantage of the Stochastic RSI indicators travelling to the top and bringing strong upward price momentum with them, the next two resistance levels could also be broken. If the $ADA price does get above $1.31, there are no more major resistances until the all-time high at $3.10.

Conclusion

While there could still be more upside left for $XRP when/if it breaks its all-time high, it’s not likely to climb too much higher. On the other hand, $ADA is a good 230% away from its all-time high. There is a lot more upside left in $ADA compared with $XRP. Place your bets.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

