UNDP Announces Stellar and FLock.io Join SDG Blockchain Accelerator

PANews reported on August 19 that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the expansion of its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Blockchain Accelerator, adding global partners Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) and FLock.io to join existing founding partners Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) and EMURGO Labs.

The program will launch its second round in September this year, aiming to promote the application of blockchain technology in global development priority areas such as climate finance, inclusive energy access, social security, healthcare and supply chain transparency.