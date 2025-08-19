Franklin Templeton and Unblock will become the main partners of CV Summit 2025

Incrypted
2025/08/19 19:29
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000429-1.60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186-1.16%
  • Franklin Templeton and Unblock will be key partners of CV Summit in Zurich.
  • The event will take place on 23-24 September and will combine institutions and blockchain into a new financial reality.
  • Incrypted readers can buy tickets with a 10% discount.

CV Summit, which will take place on 23-24 September 2025 in Zurich, has announced Franklin Templeton and Unblock as its main partners. The event will focus on the institutionalization and practical application of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) in global finance and wealth management. This is stated in a press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted.

According to the statement, Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers with a portfolio of more than $1.6 trillion, and Unblock, an infrastructure platform for digital payments, represent the synergy of two key forces — institutional trust and innovative technologies.

Olaf Hanneman, Co-Founder and CIO of CV VC, said:

“The participation of Franklin Templeton and Unblock reflects the full arc of financial transformation: from the tokenization of institutional assets to the seamless use of blockchain in everyday finance. CV Summit 2025 is where these once-separate worlds meet to define the new generation of financial infrastructure and offerings: efficient, compliant, and accessible.”

Representatives of the event emphasised that Franklin Templeton has already moved from blockchain experiments to global implementation. Its Benji® Technology platform provides tokenized mutual funds, intraday income, and instant settlement on nine public blockchains with existing products in the US, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

“We’ve been building blockchain-integrated solutions since 2017. Our presence at CV Summit reflects our belief that tokenized products, composable infrastructure, and tools like intraday yield are the future of finance. The world is changing, but we’re ready for it at Franklin Templeton,” said Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton.

The company will present several sessions at the event: Sandy Kaul, executive vice president and head of innovation, will speak on the future of wealth management, and Bayston will hold a workshop on tokenised fund infrastructure.

According to the press release, Unblock, founded by fintech veteran Oscar Flores and former Visa executive Jonathan Palacios, is focused on creating payment solutions for the daily use of digital assets. Its products enable people to receive salaries, use cryptocurrency cards and make international transfers, and businesses and banks to integrate secure and compliant infrastructure.

“Stablecoins are at the core of the shift to a more useful, user-friendly financial future. We’re not just building new rails, we’re making blockchain invisible, but indispensable,” said CEO Oscar Flores.

Unblock’s participation at CV Summit will mark its strategic entry into the European market via Switzerland with a focus on regulatory compliance, the event representatives noted.

The forum will be held at the Kongresshaus Zurich and will bring together around 3,000 participants: institutional investors, bankers, asset managers and technology leaders.

The program will include four courses: blockchain, artificial intelligence, institutions and digital assets, as well as a separate Wealth³ stream, dedicated to wealth management in the new era of technology.

According to the Centre for Innovation in Financial Services at the University of St. Gallen, more than 80% of Swiss banks plan to develop or expand blockchain offerings, which underscores the country’s key role in global financial transformation, the organizers noted.

For Incrypted readers, tickets are available with a 10% discount here.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

The post Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Wyoming has launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), becoming the first U.S. state to issue its own stablecoin. Backed by USD and short-term U.S. Treasuries, FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon. Despite this milestone, the token is not yet available for public trading due to ongoing regulatory challenges. …
U
U$0.0208-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01427-0.76%
Major
MAJOR$0.16287+1.44%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05832+1.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.10%
Share
CoinPedia2025/08/19 19:37
Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Kirill Avery, Y Combinator's youngest solo founder, warns that digital identity is the internet's biggest crisis. With cybercrime hitting $10.5 trillion by 2025 and bots making up half of internet traffic, traditional verification methods miss the real problem: distinguishing AI agents acting for humans versus malicious bots. His team was recently fooled by an AI-assisted job candidate who passed interviews but was fired within a week. AI companies are repeating Big Tech's playbook of centralizing data without transparency, while government regulations like UK/EU age verification create surveillance infrastructure instead of privacy-preserving solutions. Without proper decentralized identity systems, the combination of AI integration and CBDC rollouts could enable unprecedented government control over individuals.
RealLink
REAL$0.05167+6.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.011938-3.96%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1188-1.00%
Sologenic
SOLO$0.35028+3.77%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 17:53
Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

This article documents the process of digitizing Kurdish historical publications and training Tesseract OCR to recognize the language. The team sourced rare archives from the Zheen Center, processed fragile scans into clean line-by-line images, and created a ground-truth dataset of over 1,200 files. Using Ubuntu and tesstrain, they set up a training environment, corrected image skew, applied cropping, and built transcription pairs to teach the model Kurdish text recognition. The results showcase how open-source OCR tools can help preserve cultural heritage through machine learning.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05804+6.63%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00116-5.69%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000713-15.32%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 16:00

Trending News

More

Wyoming Launches First State-Issued Stablecoin, FRNT

Y Combinator's Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internet's Biggest Infrastructure

Training Tesseract OCR on Kurdish Historical Documents

Dreigt Dogecoin nu écht in te storten in 2025?

Home Crypto Mining: The Secrets Pro Miners Will Not Share (2025 Guide)