Best Crypto To Buy Now? Layer Brett’s 7,000% Staking APY Causes Buying Frenzy Among Solana and Pepe Holders

SPONSORED POST*

When traders ask for the best crypto to buy now, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is increasingly the answer. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, the project is making waves with staking rewards as high as 7,000% APY. At a presale price below $1, it offers an affordable entry that’s attracting both retail traders and big players. With Solana and Pepe holders shifting into $LBRETT, momentum is building fast, fueling one of 2025’s most talked-about buying frenzies.

Solana price holds near $190 as bulls target $220

Solana ( SOL) continues its stable trend as it trades at an average of $191.81, up 1.16% on the daily chart. The Solana chart below indicates a rise in April lows, which were around $120, with the force taking it to a current high of $209.86.

Source: Sosovalue

There seems to be good support for Solana around the $190 level, and the next resistance level is developing at around $210. Moving averages have been in an upward trend, indicating that the buyers are still dominating the market. Strong bursts in trading volume during rallies are also a sign of consistent investor interest.

If Solana can surpass the $210 mark with enthusiasm, a push towards the $220 mark will probably happen. However, a break below $190 could lead to a retracement towards the $175 levels.

Pepe price consolidates as market waits for direction

Pepe’s performance has slowed after months of heavy swings, with the token now caught in a narrow trading band. After touching highs above $0.00000162 in May, sellers forced a sharp pullback that erased much of the rally. Since then, Pepe has struggled to build lasting momentum.

Source: Sosovalue

Currently priced near $0.00000112, the Pepe coin is moving sideways as traders weigh their next move. Volume data shows steady interest, particularly around the $0.00000110 support zone, where buyers have stepped in to prevent deeper losses. A decisive push above $0.00000120 would give Pepe bulls a chance to retest the $0.00000140 range, but the absence of strong buying pressure keeps the risk of another dip alive. For now, Pepe’s price action reflects a market waiting for clearer signals before the next move.

Layer Brett presale buzz grows as traders hunt the best crypto to buy now

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is quickly turning heads in the meme coin market. Unlike projects that rely only on hype, it’s built on Ethereum Layer 2, giving it instant trades and gas fees so small they barely register. That makes it usable for more than speculation, a rarity in this space.

The presale is fueling serious momentum. At just $0.0044, $LBRETT offers one of the most attractive entry points available, and early stakers are locking in rewards above 20,000% APY. With easy access through MetaMask and Trust Wallet, even first-time investors can join without friction.

The real draw is the balance of Layer Brett’s meme energy that builds community, combined with a framework strong enough to sustain growth. Analysts and influencers already see it as one of the best crypto to buy now, with potential to outpace rivals during the 2025 bull run.

Key drivers behind the $LBRETT hype include:

Ethereum Layer 2 foundation with speed and scalability

Early staking rewards that shrink as adoption grows

Simple wallet setup for buying and staking

Roadmap with gamified rewards and NFTs

With interest climbing daily, $LBRETT is positioning itself as more than a passing meme and is shaping into a long-term contender.

Layer Brett is set to surpass Solana and Pepe in the next bull run

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is gaining momentum as traders look beyond established names like Solana and Pepe. With its presale price at $0.0044 and staking rewards topping 20,000% APY, early backers see a setup for massive upside. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it combines speed, low fees, and community-driven growth, factors fueling predictions that it could outperform Solana and Pepe as the 2025 bull run accelerates.

Don’t miss $LBRETT now, as early entry could mean massive gains.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.