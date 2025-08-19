Crypto Market Shows Steady Movement Amid Mixed Sentiment

The crypto market is currently experiencing a mixed momentum, as the latest 24-hour performance clarifies. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has dropped by 0.74% to reach the $3.88T mark. On the other hand, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 17.83% to attain the $184.4B spot. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at 53 points, indicating a neutral position.
Particularly, the flagship crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is trading at $115,436.81, displaying a slight 0.18% dip. Additionally, the market dominance of the top cryptocurrency is nearly 59.1%. Simultaneously, Ethereum ($ETH) is now trading at $4,244.59, presenting a 1.85% drop in price. Along with that, the market dominance of the flagship altcoin is almost 13.2%.
Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the day include Primex Finance ($PMX), Michi ($MICHI), and Catalorian ($CATALORIAN). Specifically, $PMX has jumped by a stunning 3193.43% reaching $0.06991. Subsequently, $MICHI has surged by 1665.94% to touch $0.02513. Following that, $CATALORIAN is now trading at $0.003966, showing a 1007.30% growth.
Parallel to the sideways movement of the overall crypto sector, the DeFi TVL has slumped by 3.38%, touching $147.395B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Lido, has also dropped by 2.88%, claiming $37.269B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, BlockNG is standing in the top position, accounting for a 1125% rise over the past twenty-four hours.
Contrary to the DeFi downturn, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has spiked by 9.11%, reaching $18,835,060. In the same vein, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has recorded a 47.83% increase to claim the $2,026,570 mark.
Overall, the crypto industry has also gone through several other developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Ark Invest has purchased up to $14M worth of total Robinhood Shares. Moreover, Hong Kong has unveiled a committee to fortify crypto CFT and AML standards for crypto market. Furthermore, South Korea has prohibited cryptocurrency exchanges from continuing lending services.