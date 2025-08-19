How To Create The Best Fantasy Football Team Name

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Getty Images

If you scour the internet, you’ll likely find a ton of different articles with hundreds of fantasy football team names. While these are great for brainstorming, they can leave you with more questions than answers.

Rather than just telling you a few different names that your leaguemates might see, we’ll be breaking down the formula for how you can create your own team name. Having a good team name is great, but having a unique team name is what most people really want.

With that said, we’ll be breaking down the three different formats that make a great team name. If you want to be the guy in your league with a team name that everyone loves, make sure to tune into this article.

Use an Inside Joke as Your Fantasy Football Team Name

While a lot of other people will tell you that a good team name needs to be NFL-inspired, that’s just not true. Since we’re catering towards home leagues, an inside joke can be the best name of them all.

Oftentimes, inside jokes are short and punchy, which is perfect for a fantasy football team name. The goal here is to create something that’s unique and doesn’t fit the bill of a team name that you might see on a typical Google search.

Again, this really only works for a home league with your close friends. If that’s the case, this idea is often a slam dunk. If not, try to avoid this entirely.

Player Inspired Fantasy Football Team Name

Rather than just giving you a bunch of team names for you to select from, we’ll be explaining how you can craft your own. Essentially, you’re just going to want to make a play on words from one of your players.

For example, if you have Dak Prescott, there’s a whole bunch of references and phrases you can combine with just Dak. The important thing to note here is you want to pick either the player’s first or last name, not both.

When deciding which one to select, you’re looking for something that flows well. With CeeDee Lamb, it’s a lot easier to make a play on words with Lamb rather than CeeDee.

NFL Inspired Fantasy Football Team Name

For an NFL-inspired fantasy football team name, I’ve found that it’s best to pick a team slogan or saying. For this, it really only makes sense to go with your favorite team.

If you’re a fan of the team, you’ll be very familiar with the phrases that fans love to use. For example, the Chicago Bears fans love to say Da Bears.

While most fans of other NFL teams might not know what this means, Bears fans would. This is especially a good idea for a home league where all of your friends are fans of the same team.

Inside jokes are typically the most unique, but NFL-inspired team names are a close second. As long as you’re not going with a player-inspired fantasy football team name, you’ll likely have something that’s very different from the rest of your fantasy football league.