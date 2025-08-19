SEC Delays Decisions on Truth Social, Solana, and XRP ETF Filings Until October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:47
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004892-2.08%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006277-9.17%
XRP
XRP$2.9059-3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021047-5.70%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4623-3.80%
SEC Delays Decisions on Truth Social, Solana, and XRP ETF Filings Until October

Key highlights:

  • SEC delays rulings on Truth Social, Solana, and XRP ETFs until October
  • 21Shares, Bitwise, and CoinShares among firms awaiting decisions
  • BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust continues to dominate inflows

SEC extends ETF review deadlines

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed decisions on three high-profile cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications, extending their review into October.

The filings include Truth Social’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, Solana ETFs from 21Shares and Bitwise, and the 21Shares Core XRP Trust.

In notices filed on August 18, the SEC set new deadlines: October 8 for the NYSE Arca Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, October 16 for the Solana applications, and October 19 for the Core XRP Trust.

Solana and XRP filings under review

Cboe BZX has also filed to list the first US spot Solana ETFs through 21Shares and Bitwise. If approved, these products would hold Solana tokens and offer regulated exposure to the network’s price movements.

Separately, 21Shares has applied for its Core XRP Trust, intended to directly hold XRP and track its market value. Originally filed in February and later amended, the trust was nearing its 180-day deadline until the SEC extended its review by another 60 days.

October seen as pivotal for ETF decisions

Throughout the summer, the SEC has repeatedly extended deadlines for crypto ETF filings. In March, it delayed several altcoin proposals, including applications tied to XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. 

CoinShares’ Litecoin spot ETF was among those pushed back, with rulings now expected alongside other October reviews.

The SEC often takes full advantage of its authority to delay, using the extra time to collect public feedback and address regulatory considerations before issuing decisions on new financial products.

Expanding the global crypto ETF market

The United States currently has a dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs, several Ether products, and growing applications for other tokens such as Solana and XRP. Globally, more than 100 crypto-related ETFs are already listed.

Assets in U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs

Assets in U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. Source: ETF Database

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust dominates the US market with over $87 billion in assets under management, maintaining a commanding lead through its liquidity and strong brand presence. Competitors remain much smaller in comparison, though filings for alternative crypto assets are steadily increasing.

eToro

eToro: Best platform for beginners and social trading

  • Trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and commodities on one easy-to-use platform
  • Follow and copy top-performing traders with eToro’s unique social trading tools
  • Earn passive income with staking on popular coins like ETH, ADA, and TRX
  • Fully regulated in multiple jurisdictions with strong security protocols
  • 0% commission on real stock trading and competitive spreads on crypto
  • 30+ million registered users across 100+ countries

Get Started on eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/71673/sec-delays-truth-social-solana-xrp-etfs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.467-3.78%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$41.94-5.02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004041-7.27%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.57%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M