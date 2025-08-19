Can The Biggest Runner This Cycle Be This AI Coin? Don’t Bet On DOGE & PEPE to 10x From Here

The Dogecoin ETF possibility triggered optimism, but it failed to build a sustainable momentum around DOGE. Similarly, the massive PEPE price drop questions its future outlook. Therefore, crypto experts have found an AI coin named Unilabs Finance that is speculated to offer massive gains.

Analysts warns against investing in meme-based tokens like DOGE and PEPE as they could not offer 10x gains. Meanwhile, this AI-powered protocol promises stable growth with its presale power and growth potential.

DOGE Struggles to Hold Ground Despite Grayscale Dogecoin ETF Filing

In the last seven days, the DOGE token made a huge comeback by trading above $0.24 after the Dogecoin ETF’s possible approval. However, this comeback was soon met with correction as the token dropped to $0.22.

Source: CoinMarketCap

On August 15, Grayscale Investments filed for a spot Dogecoin ETF under the ticker GDOG with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Additionally, other firms like Bitwise and Rex-Osprey have also applied for a Dogecoin ETF proposal.

This institutional interest in the DOGE token prompted a false breakout in the Dogecoin price. On top of this, the recent announcement of the Qubic company to target the DOGE token next after the Monero attack has further contributed to the Dogecoin price drop.

Despite the optimism around the Dogecoin ETF approval, DOGE is unable to gain momentum. Hence, experts advise investors not to bet on DOGE as it cannot offer 10x growth. On the other hand, a new AI coin, Unilabs Finance, is speculated to offer bigger potential in the upcoming cycle.

PEPE Price Continuous Downtrend Paints a Bearish Outlook

After rallying to $0.000014 in the previous month, PEPE price has experienced a massive drop of over 17% in the last 30 days. Despite a more than 80% surge in trading volume, Pepecoin continues to trend downward.

Analysts are attributing this continuous drop in the PEPE price to the broader underperformance of the meme coin sector. As the Bitcoin dominance increases, the altcoin season index faces an extended decline.

Source: CoinMarketCap

From a technical perspective, the Pepecoin might face a further increase in selling pressure. While some whales are leveraging this dip in the PEPE price, investors are still unsure whether to invest in this meme coin or not.

Considering the technical uncertainty around the PEPE price chart, analysts suggest investors not bet large capital as the token does not promise a clear direction in the near-term. Meanwhile, Unilabs Finance is winning investors’ trust with its smart AI features and strong fundamentals.

Unilabs Finance: A Potential Top Gainer With AI Advancements

Unilabs Finance is expected to be a potential biggest runner in the upcoming cycle with its AI advancements. Considering the DOGE’s false breakout after the Dogecoin ETF news and the PEPE price’s continuous downtrend, the experts believe investors should not expect 10x gains from these coins.

On the other hand, Unilabs Finance could deliver 900% gains if it experiences a 10x surge from its current presale price to the projected $0.09 price. The reason behind such bold speculations is the increasing demand for this protocol due to its innovative features, like AI Market Pulse.

With this tool, investors could get a comprehensive picture of the ongoing market dynamics, such as the Dogecoin ETF updates and the PEPE price movements. Similarly, its Early Access Scoring System enables investors to find potential emerging investment projects that have already been audited for their credibility.

Likewise, the meme coin identification tool of the platform gives users the chance to invest in meme coins with massive growth potential.

In addition, the platform also boasts four different categories of funding options, including AI, BTC, RWA, and Mining funds. By utilizing this functionality, investors could diversify their investment portfolio in accordance with modern DeFi.

Some other driving factors behind Unilabs Finance’s high-growth potential:

A massive $13.7 million presale.

Over 1.9 billion tokens sold.

An impressive 40% bonus with the code UNIL40.

With stage 6 almost finished, last chance to buy UNIL at just $0.009.

While meme-based tokens do offer sudden hype-driven gains, Unilabs Finance stable growth with enhanced utility that could bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance. As DOGE and PEPE do not promise any potential breakout, experts advice to invest in UNIL right now for better upside.

Discover the Unilabs (UNIL) presale:

