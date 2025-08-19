Polkadot Launches Institutional Division, Polkadot Capital Group, Connecting Wall Street and Web3

PANews reported on August 19th that Polkadot announced the establishment of its institutional division, Polkadot Capital Group, aimed at connecting traditional finance with Web3 infrastructure. Led by David Sedacca, the division will provide data-driven education, market insights, and ecosystem engagement support to asset managers, banks, and capital allocators. Its services cover centralized and decentralized trading infrastructure, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Sedacca stated that the team will promote institutional investor adoption of the Polkadot network through knowledge transfer and establish strategic partnerships to help evolve market infrastructure.