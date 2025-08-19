Just In: Wyoming Launches Frontier Stable Token Across 7 Blockchains, Public Access Still Blocked

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/19 20:23
TLDR:

  • Wyoming launched FRNT, the first state-backed stablecoin in the U.S., backed by USD and U.S. Treasuries.
  • The stablecoin is live on 7 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon, through LayerZero.
  • FRNT’s reserve interest will fund Wyoming’s School Foundation Fund, supporting education with quarterly transfers.
  • The token remains unavailable to the public due to regulatory hurdles, delaying access despite its live deployment.

Wyoming has entered the stablecoin arena with the launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT). The move places the state at the center of a $285 billion sector long dominated by private issuers. 

Unlike other tokens, FRNT is designed to function as a public asset with benefits flowing directly to Wyoming residents. It is backed by U.S. dollars and short-term Treasury holdings, according to the Wyoming Stable Token Commission. 

Still, while live across several networks, the token remains off-limits to retail users.

Wyoming FRNT Goes Live Across Major Crypto Networks

Crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that Wyoming’s FRNT has already been deployed on seven blockchains. Those networks include Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base. 

Infrastructure provider LayerZero worked alongside the Wyoming Stable Token Commission to facilitate the launch.

In a joint statement, the two described FRNT as a constitutionally protected asset. They said it avoids usage restrictions sometimes seen with privately issued tokens. Sources confirmed the token could also be expanded to more than 100 other chains in the future.

Wu Blockchain noted that Wyoming is the first U.S. state to issue such a token. That makes FRNT distinct from Tether’s USDT or Circle’s USDC, which are corporate products.

Instead of profits going to a company, revenue from reserves will be allocated to the state. This marks a new funding channel for public services.

The commission confirmed that interest generated from cash and Treasury backing will go to the Wyoming School Foundation Fund. Distributions are scheduled quarterly, to support education across the state.

Regulatory Hurdles Keep Token Out of Public Hands

Despite being live, FRNT is not yet available to users. Terrett said access is limited because of ongoing regulatory restrictions. Until clarity emerges, Wyoming cannot offer the stablecoin for direct use or trading.

This restriction leaves the project in a holding pattern. FRNT exists on networks but cannot circulate in markets where most stablecoins operate. Market watchers said this situation mirrors broader challenges facing crypto regulation in the U.S.

Even with restrictions, the Commission emphasized that the launch represents progress. Deploying on multiple networks at once shows technical readiness for eventual distribution. Wyoming officials framed the launch as a first step toward a public utility.

FRNT, previously known as the Wyoming Stable Token (WYST), will remain closely monitored as the regulatory process unfolds. For now, Wyoming has made history by launching the first state-backed stablecoin, but access remains a question.

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
