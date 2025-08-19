JPYC to Launch First Yen Stablecoin in Japan

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/19 19:30
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%

JPYC, a company registered as a fund transfer service provider in Japan, has announced that it will issue the first Japanese yen stablecoin, pioneering this type of financial instrument in the country. The company revealed that JPYC will be issued on three chains: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

JPYC to Become First Yen Stablecoin Issuer in Japan

Stablecoins are poised to take Japan by storm. JPYC, a company that has been in the prepaid payment business since 2021, reported that it has registered as a fund transfer service provider in Japan, enabling the issuance of JPYC, the first legally approved Japanese yen stablecoin.

In a press release, the company clarified that the JPYC stablecoin would be a different product from JPYC Prepaid, a limited prepaid payment method, with the former having a wider usage scope and being regulated by Japanese authorities.

The JPYC stablecoin will be exchanged 1:1 with Japanese yen, with its backing assets secured by Japanese yen instruments (deposits and government bonds). The company chose three different blockchains for issuing the currency: Ethereum, Avalanche, and Polygon.

The company highlighted that JPYC was considered an electronic payment instrument and established differences between this regulated product and “crypto assets,” noting these were “prone to constant price fluctuations, and their conversion into legal tender is not guaranteed.”

In the future, JPYC will focus on establishing an issuance and redemption service for the stablecoin and expanding the scope of its stablecoin to accommodate several use cases, including remittances, payments, and even Web3 protocols.

The company stated that it wants JPYC to be included in a “wide range of uses, regardless of whether they are corporate or individual,” intending to promote the use of JPY-denominated stablecoins both in Japan and overseas and improve their convenience.

JPYC’s representative, Noritaka Okabe, had referred to the effect that approving yen-pegged stablecoins might have on the economy before, commenting that they could increase the demand for Japanese bonds that would be used to back these instruments.

Read more: Japan’s FSA to Approve First Yen-Denominated Stablecoin, JPYC, This Autumn

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.46-4.24%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.08-4.86%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000404-7.23%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01366-4.20%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M