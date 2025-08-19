Illinois Enacts Two Major New Laws to Regulate Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 20:30
Threshold
T$0.01585-3.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.696-3.74%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
Movement
MOVE$0.1286-2.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021054-6.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15777-1.87%
  • Illinois enacts strict crypto laws, granting IDFPR oversight of exchanges and businesses.
  • New rules cap kiosk fees at 18% and mandate refunds for first-time scam victims.
  • Legislation underscores state-level political divides on digital asset regulation.

Illinois has enacted two major new cryptocurrency laws, a move designed to crack down on fraud and bring stricter regulation to digital asset businesses. Governor JB Pritzker signed the legislation on Monday, framing the measures as necessary safeguards at a time of growing scams and limited federal action.

New Law Sets Strict Rules for Crypto Exchanges

The first bill, the Digital Assets and Consumer Protection Act (SB 1797), creates a new regulatory framework that gives the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) direct authority over crypto exchanges. The measure requires firms to register with the department and comply with standards similar to those for traditional financial services.

Related: Key Democrat Breaks Ranks, Urges Party to Pass Crypto Bills to End “Wild West”

Under the new law, businesses must maintain sufficient financial resources, implement cybersecurity systems, and provide clear investment disclosures. The IDFPR is now empowered to supervise these companies and enforce asset safeguards. Digital asset firms have until July 1, 2027, to complete their registration.

“At a time when fraudsters continue to advance and consumer protections are being eroded at the federal level, Illinois is sending a clear message,” Governor Pritzker stated.

Crypto Kiosks Face New Fee Caps and Registration

The second new law, SB 2319, specifically regulates cryptocurrency kiosks. Operators must now register with the state, disclose the locations of their machines, and limit their transaction fees to 18%. The law also requires kiosks to issue full refunds to new customers who are the victims of scams.

These new rules, which are effective immediately, are designed to bring transparency to a part of the industry that has faced heavy criticism.

The Political Context

IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto Jr. called the legislation “a monumental victory that prioritizes the safety and security of the people of Illinois, while also opening the way for a more transparent and accessible marketplace.”

Related: Coinbase Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Breach of Illinois Biometric Privacy Laws

The move shows broader political differences on digital assets. Since Republicans won the November election, states such as Texas and Arizona have adopted industry-friendly approaches, while Illinois has taken a cautious stance. Earlier this year, Illinois legislators introduced House Bill 1844 to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve, though the proposal has remained in committee.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/new-illinois-law-caps-crypto-kiosk-fees-at-18-and-mandates-scam-refunds/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.46-4.24%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.08-4.86%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000404-7.23%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01366-4.20%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M