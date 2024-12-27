Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.27)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/27 Update:

$MIRA meme Waterdrop Fundraising, the story of the brothers in the cryptocurrency circle crowdfunding for someone richer than themselves Squid Game 2 is online, but unfortunately no one made it out of the siege

Vitalik adopts internet celebrity hippo, ETH Moo Deng pulls up

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!